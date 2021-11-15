Singing sensation Taylor Swift stole the show with her 10-minute performance of her latest song All Too Well. The Grammy winner appeared as a musical guest for the fifth time on Saturday Night Live and sang the new song only as her musical performance of the night. The performance took place after Swift released a short film of the same name, starring Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink. The singer helmed the film and wrote the song all by herself.

Taylor Swift donned a black off-shoulder jumpsuit during her performance. She left her blonde hair open and put on some red lip colour. She recited the melodious song along with playing an acoustic guitar. In the background, the short film was being played on a screen. Taylor Swift hinted at her 10-minutes SNL performance during her appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, earlier this week. The singer quipped that instead of two-three songs, she would sing a single track of the length of at least three songs. Watch Taylor Swift's SNL performance below.

The singer's All Too Well instantly went viral on the internet as it was the extended version of her song from her fourth studio album Red, which was released in 2012. Swift unveiled a new album Red (Taylor's Version) on Friday, which had the 10-minute-long track. The album broke some Spotify records, including the most-streamed album in a day by a female record.

Did Swift hint at her ex Jake in All Too Well?

Another reason for Swift's All Too Well surfacing on the internet was the speculations of it being inspired by Swift's brief romance with Jake Gyllenhaal. Soon after the release of the song, which Swift wrote in 2012, speculations about the song being a reference to the Love & Other Drugs actor surfaced widely. Apparently, Swift and Gyllenhaal dated in 2010 and parted ways after being together for three months. Moreover, during SNL's Weekend Update, right before Swift's performance, Colin Jost said, "I think the lesson we all learned this week is never break up with Taylor Swift." The social media platform Twitter saw a plethora of memes and reactions on All Too Well.

Image: Instagram/@nbcsnl