Taylor Swift's AMAs 2019 Performance Was Epic As She Finally Performed Her Old Songs

Taylor Swift stunned the audience at the American Music Awards this year as she finally performed all of her former hits at the award function. She also performed alongside at singers Halsey and Camila Cabello at the AMAs. Read on to know more Taylor Swift’s much-awaited AMA performance.

Taylor Swift enthrals at the AMAs

Taylor Swift was showered with love and cheers from the audience at the American Music Awards this year. The Lover singer after her long feud with former record label Big Machine Group got to perform her old songs during her performance at the AMAs. Before Taylor Swift was set to deliver her much-anticipated performance at the AMAs she was given the award for Artist of the Decade by legendary singer Carole King. After receiving the award and delivering her speech Taylor Swift was all set to enthral the audience with her highly anticipated performance.

Taylor Swift started her performance by performing her feminist anthem The Man from her album Lover. She performed alongside a bunch of kids and then quickly transitioned into a medley of her old songs. Taylor’s costume for the night was also stunning. She had donned a white shirt which had all of her album names on it while performing The Man. After performing her hit The Man she moved onto performing Love Story and an edgy futuristic rendition of I Knew You Were Trouble. The moment she transitioned from The Man to Love Story Taylor Swift swiftly revealed a gold sparkling leotard underneath her shirt and was ready to perform a hit medley. She then went on to perform her career-defining hit Blank Space along with a bunch of male dancers to suit the sarcastic theme of the song.

Taylor Swift made her American Music Awards performance much more memorable by performing alongside singers Halsey and Camila Cabello. The two singers joined Taylor for performing the song Shake It Off from the hit album 1989. Taylor Swift won three awards at the American Music Awards this year. She won the Artist of the Decade Award apart from the best pop-rock album and Artist of the Year Award.

