Taylor Swift: The Love Story Singer Breaks The Record Set By Michael Jackson

Taylor Swift just made history by beating the King of Pop. The Love story artist garnered a total of 29 wins at the American Music Awards. With this, she broke the record set by King of Pop, Michael Jackson. While he had set the record of 24 all-time wins, Taylor swiftly took him over with her 29-awards victory. Read more to know about the new record set by Taylor Swift.

The Love Story artist breaks the record set by the King of Pop M J

The Artist of the Decade Taylor Swift had previously managed to earn a total of 23 awards at the American Music Awards, and this year all eyes were set on her, to see how she would perform this year. She won the titles for the Favourite Album – Pop/Rock, Favourite Music Video, Favourite Female Artist-Pop/Rock, Favourite Artist, and Artist of the Year, making her the artist to have won the most AMAs of all time. This was a huge success for the singer, and she was seen singing her most adored song Love Story, among others, at the show.

As she accepted the awards, she said that the last year of her life has had some of the most amazing and hardest things she has ever gone through. She went on to say that the industry that she is a part of is really weird because their stocks either go up or go down, and people either like the artists or dislike them. She was seen expressing her gratitude for supporting her for the last 15 years and called this year one of the hardest and most complicated years of her life.

The stylish artist has been dominating the charts of the AMAs and now breaking MJ's record. This feat has surely made etched her name in the history of the music industry. Fans of this artist are very happy about this news and are supporting her with their love all over social media.

