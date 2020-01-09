The Debate
Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, And Other Artists Who Put Their Story Into Words

Music

Many popular artists, including Taylor Swift, have incorporated their life stories in their songs. Read on to know more about such artists.

taylor swift

There have been several artists over the years who've expressed their thoughts on various kinds of social and political issues. But there are also musicians who are known to write songs that are deeply personal.

Let’s take a look at some of these artists who have sung about their lives and incorporated their stories in their lyrics. Below are some of these artists:

Call Out My Name - The Weeknd 

The Weeknd has always sung about his life experiences, and relationships. He shaped this decade and genre with his music. Back in 2013, the Grammy winner also said that he likes to create characters based on different people he has met, and his relationships. His lyrical content has always been impeccable. 

Bad Blood - Taylor Swift

Apparently, this song is about a feud with Katy Perry. It also features famous rapper, Kendrick Lamar. Now, both the parties have settled their affairs and are again back on good terms, which proves in the song You Need To Calm Down.

Smoke on the Water - Deep Purple 

This is considered to be one of the classics. The lyrics tell a true story. In 1971, Deep Purple was in Montreux, Switzerland, to record an album in a studio located in Montreux Casino.

Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention were also there for a live show. During their concert, the place suddenly caught fire when somebody in the audience fired a flare gun toward the ceiling. There were no major injuries but the fire destroyed the entire casino complex, along with all the Zappa equipment. Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover saw the smoke from the fire spreading over Lake Geneva and came up with this song title. 

Headlight - Eminem

This song is from The Marshall Mathers LP 2. It was released in 2013. In this song, Eminem raps and also shows his emotional side as this song is about his mother. It is considered to be one of his most personal songs.
 

 

 

