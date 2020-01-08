J Cole To Kendrick Lamar; Here's The List Of Top Rappers Dominating The Hip-hop World

Rapping is a form of musical art which includes vocal deliver that incorporates rhymes and rhythmic speech which is performed or chanted in different ways. The rhymes are sung over a backing beat or musical accompaniment. 2019 have seen rappers dropping some of the hottest music.

Here is the list of current rappers who are dominating the rap world and the hip-hop charts.

J Cole

J Cole is an American rapper and songwriter who was born in Germany and raised in Fayetteville. The rapper initially got recognition in early 2017 because of his debut mixtape The Come Up.

Later on, J Cole released two other mixtapes called The Warm Up and Friday Night Lights. He left his imprint after singing Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

In the year 2011, his Cole World: The Sideline Story charted number one on the US Billboard 200. 4 Your Eyez Only and KOD are J Cole’s other albums that bagged number one position on the US Billboard 200.

Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar is regarded as one of the most influential and important rappers of the generation critics. Raised in Compton, California, Lamar began his music career under the stage name K-Dot. He got recognition in the year 2010 after his first retail release Overly Directed.

He has given many critically acclaimed albums to the music industry like Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, Aftermath and many more. His top singles include Swimming Pool, Bitch Don’t Kill My Vibe, Poetic Justice, Humble and many more.

Travis Scott

Travis Scott signed his first major-label deal with Epic Records in the year 2012. Travis Scott’s full-length project, the mixtape titled Owl Pharaoh was self-released by him in the year 2013.

Travis Scott debut studio album, Rodeo gave him his hit single Antidote and it managed to bag the 20th position on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. Travis released his most critically acclaimed and commercially successful album, Astroworld in the year 2018. The album’s Sicko Mode managed to gain the number one position in the Billboard Hot 100.

Post Malone

Austin Richard Post professionally known as Post Malone is an American rapper, singer and songwriter. He is well known for his thoughtful lyrics and laconic vocal style.

Post Malone has been critically acclaimed for a range of genres like pop, tap, rock, hip-hop and folk. He got recognition after his debut single White Iverson. His hit singles include Psycho, Rockstar, Congratulations, Circles, Sunflower and many more.

