Taylor Swift Trends On Twitter As She Drops New Album Announcement Ahead Of Her 31st B'day

Taylor Swift on Thursday dropped a major surprise announcing her ninth studio album, 'evermore'. Grammy winner Swift, who will turn 31 on Sunday, December 13, called the album 'Folklore's sister. She said, "To put it plainly, we just couldn't stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music."

And within minutes the Internet had a meltdown and couldn't control their excitement. With over 300,000 tweets, TAYLOR became the 2nd top trend on Twitter.

Swift wrote, "We chose to wander deeper in. I've never done this before. In the past, I've always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released."

"There was something different with folklore," T.Swift continued. "In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them."

NETIZENS REACT

I don't even know what 'elated' means, but whatevah, I love youuuu for dropping another surprise album!! Swifties rn! 😳😭 @taylorswift13 — Christine May Tasoy (@christhiiiints) December 10, 2020

If there's one thing I love of Taylor Swift is how much she cares about her fans. And this is another proof. We love you Taylor 😍🥺❤ @taylorswift13 @taylornation13#TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/hkWMMxCROw — Valentina Piardi (@PiardiValentina) December 10, 2020

when taylor said she was going to try to find ways to connect with her fans during the pandemic i didn’t know she meant by dropping 2 surprise albums in the span of 3 months pic.twitter.com/8OccdJ5bFE — cassandra 💌 (@cuppatay13) December 10, 2020

thank you for always showing and giving us your best. thank you for telling us the story with the words we can't speak out. thank you so much and i love you forever @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/Is9zNRchT9 — 𝒆𝒎𝒎𝒂 (@taysblood) December 10, 2020

@taylorswift13 I do have to say personally, 2020 has felt like a weird fever dream sprinkled w/ terrible moments so 2 albums coming from YOU just means you understand. I can’t wait to listen to #evermore as music is how I cope - and if this is a sister record to folklore then 🥺 — Zainub Amir (@zainubamir) December 10, 2020

