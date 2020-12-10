Last Updated:

Taylor Swift Trends On Twitter As She Drops New Album Announcement Ahead Of Her 31st B'day

Grammy winner Taylor Swift, who will turn 31 on Sunday, December 13, called the album 'Folklore's sister — announcing her ninth studio album, 'evermore'

Written By
Chetna Kapoor
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift on Thursday dropped a major surprise announcing her ninth studio album, 'evermore'. Grammy winner Swift, who will turn 31 on Sunday, December 13, called the album 'Folklore's sister. She said, "To put it plainly, we just couldn't stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music."

And within minutes the Internet had a meltdown and couldn't control their excitement. With over 300,000 tweets, TAYLOR became the 2nd top trend on Twitter.

Swift wrote, "We chose to wander deeper in. I've never done this before. In the past, I've always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released."

"There was something different with folklore," T.Swift continued. "In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them."

First Published:
