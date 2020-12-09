Taylor Hanson's Wife Natalie Hanson Reveals That She Is Expecting A Baby Girl; Read More

Pop-rock band Hanson’s member Jordan Taylor Hanson had revealed in an Instagram post earlier this year that his wife and he were expecting their seventh child together. Recently, the Hanson musician's wife Natalie revealed on Instagram that she is pregnant with a baby girl, the couple's third daughter together, and seventh child. Read on to know more about Natalie's post.

Also Read | Taylor Hanson Expecting 7th Child With Wife Natalie; Celebrates 'best Kind Of Unexpected'

Also Read | Gigi Hadid Shares Pictures Of Her Baby's Super Stylist Nursery, See Pictures Here!

Taylor Hanson's 7th baby

Taylor Hanson and Natalie are thrilled to be parents for the seventh time and the latter shared in an Instagram post that she is going to give birth to a baby girl. Natalie posted a picture of her two daughters and captioned it, "Sisters are so special and these two are getting a new one very soon! 🎀🎉🎀🎉. And more exciting news! .. our friends over at @nameberry are having a contest to guess the baby girl’s name! Jump over to @nameberry to read how to enter, and for inside info on the types of names I love, check out @modernmoniker! 🎀🎉" You can see the post here.

Also Read | Becky Lynch And Seth Rollins Announce Birth Of Their First Child With An Adorable Pic

Natalie Hanson, in an interview with People, talked about her baby girl's name. She said that the process of choosing a name can be as unique as the name itself and that sometimes the perfect name is a longtime love just waiting for the chance to be brought to life, other times you need to explore and patiently search out the name that is waiting for you to discover it.

She further added that sometimes it's a quick, unexpected moment of inspiration where you just know you've stumbled across the perfect name. Natalie also said that while choosing names, she tends to gravitate towards names that are unexpected but translatable.

Also Read | Neha Dhupia Enjoys Her Evening With 'baby Girl' Mehr And A 'herd Of Horses'; Watch

Taylor and Natalie’s marriage

Taylor Hanson and Natalie Anne Bryant tied the knot back in June 2002, after dating each other for two years. The couple welcomed their first baby Jordan Ezra Hanson in October 2002, the same year after being married. The pair then welcomed Penelope Anne Hanson, River Samuel, Viggo Moriah, Wilhelmina Jane, and Claude Indiana Emmanuel in 2005, 2006, 2008, 2012, and 2018 respectively.

Image Credits: Natalie Hanson Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.