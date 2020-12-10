Taylor Swift's Annual Holiday Card Featuring Her Cats In 'folklore' Style Surfaces Online

Christmas is just a few days away and Taylor Swift’s holiday cards are already being sent. A photo of Taylor Swift’s annual Holiday Card has surfaced online. This photo has now lead to many Swifties demanding the same from the Grammy winner. Find out more details about this story below.

Swift’s annual holiday card features her cats

The holiday season has already begun. Thanksgiving has already passed and Christmas is just around the corner. Many celebrities are known to send out their annual holiday cards to their close family, friends, and colleagues. One such celebrity is the exile singer Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift has reportedly started begun sending out her annual holiday cards. A picture of this year’s card has surfaced online and has gone viral in no time. Taylor Swift’s holiday card picture was shared by DJ Kyle Meredith. The card featured Taylor Swift’s three cats – Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey, and Benjamin Button.

At the back of the card, a message was written with a major reference to Taylor Swift’s folklore album. It said, “Wishing you a season of moments so wonderful, they become folklore”. Along with the message, Taylor Swift’s signature and her management company, 13 Management was also mentioned. Take a look at Taylor Swift’s holiday card below.

Getting a holiday card from @taylorswift13 is a great way to start the season. And cats in Santa hats make it even better. pic.twitter.com/bJoFcTnhbX — Kyle Meredith (@kylemeredith) December 8, 2020

The moment this holiday card was uploaded many fans quickly jumped into the comment section on Twitter. Some wished this holiday card was part of the signed discs. While some wanted Taylor Swift to send it to them as well. Take a look at these comments on Taylor Swift’s holiday card here.

We should all be so lucky. It would be cool if this was inserted with the picture disc I ordered which is taking forever to get. — Frank Amico (@FrankAmico1) December 8, 2020

what do i have to do to get one of those from you @taylorswift13 i love you so much and it hurts me deeply knowing we probably will never met

cause you'll never come to where i live in brazil and also IM POOR — lemuria (@oldmny) December 9, 2020

JEALOUS! — jingle jill 🎁 (@heldyourpride) December 8, 2020

Taylor Swift’s holiday card not only featured her cats but all of them were dressed in winter and party outfits. The card gave major folklore vibe and resembled Taylor Swift’s folklore album cover and photos. Taylor Swift’s folklore album has been the talk of the town since July.

She surprised all of her fans when she dropped this eighth studio album on July 26, 2020. The album has since then become one of the most successful albums of 2020. The album has also been creating headlines since last few days due to one of its songwriters. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Taylor Swift confirmed that one of the songwriters on the album is her boyfriend Joe Alwyn. But Joe chose to go with the name William Bowery in the credits and helped in writing songs like exile and betty.

