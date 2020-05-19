Taylor Swift's Best Lyrics From Her Third Studio Album 'Speak Now'; Check It Out

Taylor Swift’s Speak Now is her third studio album. The album opens with one of her best songs, Mine. The album is a pop/country blend and Swift, who was then 20, broke several records.

Also read: Taylor Swift's 2019 Was One Of The Most Successful Years Of Her Career; Here's Why

The album has several popular tracks like Mean, Dear John, Enchanting and many more. Speak Now has some of the best lyrics ever. The album is also deemed as a bridge between the 'old' Taylor and 'new'. Take a look at Taylor’s best lyrics from the album Speak Now below.

Also read: Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With A 'City Of Lover' Concert Special Amid COVID-19

Taylor Swift's Speak Now

You made a rebel of a careless man’s careful daughter / You are the best thing that’s ever been mine” (from “Mine”)

“Your guard is up and I know why, because the last time you saw me is still burned in the back of your mind / You gave me roses and I left them there to die” (from “Back to December”)

“The night you danced like you knew our lives would never be the same / You held your head like a hero / On a history book page / It was the end of a decade / But the start of an age" (from "Long Live")

“You’ll add my name to your list of traitors who don’t understand / And I’ll look back and regret how I ignored when they said, Run as fast as you can” (from “Dear John”)

“You with your switching sides and your wildfire lies and your humiliation / You have pointed out my flaws again, as if I don’t already see them” (from “Mean”)

"You can plan for a change in weather and time / But I never planned on you changing your mind" (from "Last Kiss" )

“There I was again tonight, forcing laughter faking smiles / Same old tired, lonely place / walls of insincerity, shifting eyes and vacancy / Vanished when I saw your face” (from “Enchanted”)

“She’s not a saint, and she’s not what you think / She’s an actress, whoa / But she’s better known for the things that she does on the mattress” (from “Better Than Revenge”)

“32 and still growing up now / Who you are is not what you did / You’re still an innocent” (from “Innocent”)

"But I took your matches before fire could catch me / So don't look now, I'm shining like fireworks over your sad, empty town" (from "Dear John")

You held your pride like you should have held me" (from "The Story of Us")

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.