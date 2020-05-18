Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With A 'City Of Lover' Concert Special Amid COVID-19

American singer Taylor Swift's Lover Fest tour was cancelled during the coronavirus pandemic last month, but now the fans will have a chance to watch her perform safely in their own homes. The singer recently announced the 'The City Of Lover' concert that will air on ABC on May 17 at 10 pm.

On Friday, in a video message on Good Morning America, the 30-year-old singer broke the news to her fans that a brand-new concert special titled "Taylor Swift City of Lover" would air on May 17 at 10 pm EST on ABC. She also revealed that the concert will be available on request on Hulu and Disney+ the following day, after its television broadcast.

The video started by Taylor Swift asking her fans if they are happy and healthy and are also staying safe. She further went on to say that she played a concert in September called 'The City of Lover' in Paris. She added saying that it was so much fun and also went on saying that it was a show they put together just to celebrate the Lover album coming out and then they filmed it.

She continued saying that it will be airing on ABC on May 17 and the next day, it will be on Disney+ and Hulu. She revealed that she is very excited and ended the video by sending her love and best wishes.

Excited to announce the City of Lover Concert! We filmed my show in Paris in September and thought it’d be fun to share it with you 😄May 17 at 10p ET on @abcnetwork and available the next day on @hulu and @disneyplus! #TaylorSwiftCityOfLover pic.twitter.com/7B3ky0rO5B — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 8, 2020

More about the concert

As per a press release, the concert was recorded at L'Olympia Theater in Paris last September while Taylor Swift was promoting her new studio album. At the time of the concert, an enthusiastic group of fans from 37 countries flew into Paris, where the singer performed songs of Lover.

The much-awaited Lover Fest by Taylor Swift was originally scheduled to kick start in Los Angeles in July, but on April 17 she announced the decision to cancel the festival, citing concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Taylor Swift also expressed her feelings to her fans through social media. She said that she is very sad as she won’t be able to see her fans at the concert this year. She also said that it is the right decision to do so. She further added telling her fans to take care and stay safe. She said that she will see them on stage as soon as she can but right now everyone needs to be safe.

Stoked to relive our Paris show tonight when the City of Lover concert airs at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @ABCNetwork - then tomorrow on @hulu and @disneyplus 💕 It was the best album release party I could’ve wished for 😆✨💐🎆🕶 love you guys 💋 pic.twitter.com/G9Dm3nYrgv — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 17, 2020

