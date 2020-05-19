Taylor Swift's 2019 Was One Of The Most Successful Years Of Her Career; Here's Why

Taylor Swift has been one of the most influential singers of her generation. She has managed to attract a wide fan base from all over the globe. Taylor Swift has given her listeners some of the most iconic music albums of all time. And just like other artists, Taylor also has a line of products and merchandise that go along with her music albums. Her latest album Lover has been getting positive response since its release. She released the album in 2019 which was one of the most successful years of the Blank Space singer. She managed to archive some of the most prestigious awards and titles in the same year. Read more to know about how Taylor Swift’s previous year went.

How was the year 2019 for Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift managed to win 6 American Music Awards in the year and it seems to have been a successful year for the Love Story singer. This is not only because of the Awards she won but also some other successful tags she has achieved. Some of them include Time's annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest, the top spot in Forbes Celebrity 100 and Billboard's Greatest of All Time Artists Chart. Taylor Swift was also given the Global Recording Artist of the Year twice by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, once in 2014 and the other in 2019. The same year, Taylor Swift was also named as the Woman of the Decade by Billboard and the Artist of the Decade by the American Music Awards. She had also released her seventh studio album, Lover in the same year that also performed extremely well. Read more to know about her album Lover.

More about Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift released her seventh studio album, Lover on August 23, 2019, through Republic Records. Lover features some catchy songs that were made along with some remarkable collaborations like Brendon Urie and the Dixie Chicks. The fans have been loving Taylor’s album since its release. It certainly is a masterpiece as it was also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards. Other than her music, Taylor Swift was recently seen in her documentary called, Miss Americana. Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana is available on Netflix. The film is all about Taylor swift’s “rise to fame” journey that has managed to dominate the pop genre. The documentary, Miss Americana is also about a very specific evolution of her public brand. She shows the journey of her brand and herself as she went from being a tidy, safe, one-dimensional popstar to something more complex, nuanced and human.

