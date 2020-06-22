Taylor Swift's Best Moments From Her Popular Reputation Tour

Taylor Swift has been an integral part of the music industry for many years now. Every year she comes up with new albums and songs. Taylor Swift's songs include Ready for It, Look What You Made Me Do, We Are Never Getting Back Together, and many more. Taylor Swift's recent album called Reputation broke many records and the many songs from the album struck chords with the masses. Listed below are some of the best moments from Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour.

Best moments from Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour

Taylor Swift's grand entry at the beginning of her Reputation Tour

Taylor Swift's Reputation tour was her fifth concert tour and first all-stadium tour. The singer had her grand entry with the head of a snake appearing before her. The tour first began with the screen showing Taylor's old memories that started off sweet and later a lot of voices began to play in the background. After that, a snake's head and body was visible on the screen along with Taylor covered in bling. Taylor Swift's grand entry at the beginning of her Reputation Tour was quite the moment viewers would never forget.

Mixed songs of Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift was seen in a completely new light during the tour and fans. The various mixed songs from her tour show how the singer is a perfect blend of sweet and sour. The tour had many of her new songs like Ready for It, Look What You Made Me Do, etc but also featured remix versions of Love Story and other songs.

Taylor Swift's look for the song Look What You Made Me Do

Taylor Swift gave quite an unexpected entrance to her fans at the beginning of her tour but the show was not over there. The singer enhanced the snake look during her song Look What You Made Me Do. Taylor not only wore the snake bodysuit and had a snake throne to herself but also had a huge inflatable snake on the tilted stage. The performance was quite an outstanding one that had fans raging on.

Taylor Swift's lift in the air

Taylor Swift's concerts are known to be elaborate and extravagant and the Reputation album tour was just one example of this. During one of her songs titled Delicate, Swift was seen floating in the air. She had a delicate golden cage lift her and she gracefully floated in the air while singing the song.

