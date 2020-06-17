Taylor Swift's Quiz: Can You Guess The Artist's Album Name By Its Cover?

Taylor Swift is one of the most popular artists around the world. She has released one compilation album, two live albums, five extended plays (EP), seven studio albums, 19 promotional singles, 44 music videos and more than 50 singles including four as a featured artist. Swift has a massive fan following. Take the quiz and check out if you can recognize her album based on its art.

Also Read | Taylor Swift’s Top Five Saddest Songs That You Must Add To Your Playlist; See List Here

Taylor Swift’s Album Art Quiz

1. Guess the album's name

1989

Speak Now

Lover

Fearless

2. Guess the album's name

Reputation

Taylor Swift

Speak Now

Lover

3. Guess the album's name

Speak Now

1989

Reputation

Fearless

4. Guess the album's name

Lover

Speak Now

Fearless

Taylor Swift

5. Guess the album's name

Lover

Speak Now

Red

1989

Also Read | Taylor Swift's Songs That Crossed Over 600 Million Views On YouTube

6. Guess the album's name

Reputation

Lover

Taylor Swift

Fearless

7. Guess the album's name

Fearless

Taylor Swift

Speak Now

1989

Also Read | Times When Taylor Swift's Songs Made It As Soundtrack Of Acclaimed Hollywood Movies

Taylor Swift: Guess the Album by its Cover Quiz Answers

Answer 1. 1989

The fifth studio album by Taylor Swift is 1989. It debuted at number one of the US Billboard 200 chart and made Swift the first artist to have three million-selling albums within the first week of release in the country. 1989 consists of 13 songs such as Shake It Off, Wildest Dreams, Blank Space, Bad Blood, Style and more.

Answer 2. Speak Now

Taylor Swift’s third studio album is Speak Now. It was released in 2010 and expands on the country-pop and pop-rock style from her previous album. The album mostly got positive responses from the music critics. There are 14 songs in the standard edition of Speak Now. It includes Mine, Back to December, Speak Now, Innocent and more.

Answer 3. Reputation

Reputation is Taylor Swift’s sixth studio album. It generally received positive reviews from the critics. The album includes 15 singles like Look What You Made Me Do, …Ready for it?, End Game, Delicate and more.

Answer 4. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's debut studio album in 2006 was in her own name. She was 16-year-old at the time of the album’s release. It is a country album with some tracks having rock and pop sensibilities. The album received generally positive reviews. Taylor Swift standard edition includes 11 songs such as Tim McGraw, Teardrops on My Guitar, Our Song, Picture to Burn, Should’ve Said No and more.

Answer 5. Red

Red is the fourth studio album by Taylor Swift. The 2012 album is a country, pop and rock record with influences from arena rock, dubstep, electronic and others. There are 16 tracks in Red that include We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, Begin Again, I Knew You Were Trouble and the title track.

Also Read | Which Is Taylor Swift's Favourite Song? How Did She Learn Guitar? What Did She First Play?

Answer 6. Lover

Taylor Swift’s latest and seventh studio album is Lover. It is supported by 18 singles making it Swift’s longest standard edition album. The track includes Me!, You Need to Calm Down, The Man, Lover and others.

Answer 7. Fearless

The second studio album of Tylor Swift is Fearless, released in 2008. It won Album of the Year at the Grammys and made Swift the youngest artists to win the accolade at the time. The album is a country-pop which includes crossover pop. Love Story, You Belong with Me, White Horse, Fifteen and Change are a few tracks from the 13 songs in Fearless album.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.