Interesting Facts About Taylor Swift That Will Leave You Surprised

Taylor Swift is one of the most successful singers and over the years she has proved that she is one of the best in the entertainment industry. Only in 2019, Taylor sold over One million records of her album Lover. Apart from this her favourite number in 13. Read here to know more interesting facts about the young and sensational singer.

Taylor Swift’s fun and interesting facts

Taylor Swift’s secret nickname?

While all fans call Taylor as T-Swizz or TayTay her brother has a different nickname for her. Her brother calls her Teffy. Did you know about this nickname?

Here is how much Taylor Swift used to score in high school

Taylor Swift never attended college but she did finish her High School and even had an impeccable score. It is reported the Taylor had maintained a 4.0 Grade Point Average through her time in high school. Many might question her as many students maintain this score it was reported that she used to study do her homework, spend time with her family and used to perform small gigs after school. It was also reported that Taylor Swift finished her Junior and Senior years of High School in just one calendar year.

Taylor Swift knows how to play a 12 string guitar

Learning and playing an instrument can be very difficult and can take years to master. And Taylor Swift was up for such a challenge. It was reported that she wanted to learn to play a 12-string-guitar and so she learned to do it. It was reported that she used to practice if 4-5 times a day and wanted to master doing it. She wanted to do as she wanted to prove that she is the best of what she is. In one of her songs titled Spinning Around she can be seen playing the 12 string guitar. Take a look at Taylor Swift playing the 12-string-song here.

Taylor Swift’s unusual childhood pet

While most kids of having pets like bunny rabbits, puppies and goldfish, reportedly, Taylor was not like everyone else and she actually had hermit crabs as pets. Apart from this, it was also reported that one year she had lost one crab and as he had to leave for school. But when she returned to her house in winter she found that the crab was still alive.

