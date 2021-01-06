Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Comes Out As No. 1 Album Of 2020

Taylor Swift's eighth album Folklore has come out to be the No. 1 album of 2020 with over 2.3 million album units. Folklore left Lil Baby's My Turn behind which came in second with 2.1 million in the album-equivalent-unit derby.

According to Variety, the results come via Rolling Stone, which broke down the year's music consumption data into several different year-end charts, with the differences providing some interesting points of comparison. Swift has also topped the list of the biggest sellers of 2020.

Taylor Swift’s folklore album was the first album of 2020 to sell a million copies. The album marked a comeback on the No.1 spot on Billboard 200 chart for its eighth week. Taylor Swift’s folklore helped her surpass Whitney Houston’s the most cumulative No.1 by a female artist on the Billboard 200 chart.

'tis the damn season' to have @taylorswift13 on repeat.



Congratulations to the singer/songwriter for having the top three album debuts on Amazon Music with ‘Lover’, ‘folklore’ and now, ‘evermore.’



🎧: https://t.co/hM0PIvalkw pic.twitter.com/DD7J65pZ2Z — Amazon Music (@amazonmusic) December 18, 2020

Taylor Swift put her songwriting skills to good use and released two albums during lockdown — folkore and evermore. Both of these albums were released without any prior notice. According to Billboard’s latest report, Taylor Swift’s evermore album in December topped the Billboard 200 chart. This was the eighth time she and her album bagged this spot on the chart. evermore was first digitally released on various music streaming platforms and on Swift’s website. The evermore album CDs did not arrive till December 18, 2020. Hence Taylor Swift’s evermore climb was in a way based on these platforms only.

Guys.

Seriously.

Thank you for doing this. https://t.co/CnqmuxXyuh — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 21, 2020

