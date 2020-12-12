When Taylor Swift Deleted All Her Instagram Posts And Left Netizens In Shock

On August 18, 2017, Taylor Swift suddenly deleted all her photos and posts from Instagram, leaving the internet in shock. Taylor Swift's Instagram feed completely went blank with 0 posts and 0 followings. More so, she even removed her display photo, caption and bio. After she did so, her fans rushed to Twitter and flooded the micro-blogging site with several messages. Many also feared that something had gone wrong with the music mogul.

Apart from her Instagram, Swift also deleted her profile photo on Facebook. Unlike on Instagram, her posts on Facebook were visible to her followers. In the same way, she deleted her profile photo from Twitter, but her tweets were still there. A user wrote, "This is not a drill. Looks like @taylorswift13 is gearing up for her comeback. Look at the blacked-out social media," whereas another fan penned, "What's going on! I'm scared now."

Another user also predicted that she was going to update fans about her new album. "I hope it's a new album but she could just be taking a break after the trial.... thanks for the updates tho," read a tweet.

🚨🚨THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨🚨 Looks like @taylorswift13 is gearing up for her comeback. LOOK AT THE BLACKED OUT SOCIAL MEDIA. pic.twitter.com/Nz4xsSzCnZ — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) August 18, 2017

Soon, on August 24, Taylor Swift took to her Instagram and announced that her new album, titled Reputation was arriving on November 10. Fans were quick to learn that she had taken a break from the social media platform to break the big news. Apart from this, she also unveiled the album cover art.

On the work front, Taylor Swift released her latest film titled Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions. The concert film features Taylor performing songs from her new album. More so, it also features- Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver and in it, she reveals stories and secrets behind the 17 songs on the album, which topped the Billboard 200 albums chart this year.

Taylor Swift's Folklore released on Disney Plus Hotstar Premium. Apart from this, she dropped her ninth studio album titled Evermore on Friday and also unveiled the music video of her new song, Willow.

I have no idea what will come next. I have no idea about a lot of things these days and so I’ve clung to the one thing that keeps me connected to you all. That thing always has and always will be music. And may it continue, evermore. evermore is out now: https://t.co/QYMUTL0IAj pic.twitter.com/tlSmahDkBi — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 11, 2020

