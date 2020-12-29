Taylor Swift's 'Willow' Suffers The Biggest Fall From No. 1 Of All Time Creating History

Taylor Swift's Willow recently topped the charts of most consumed songs in the United States by beating pretty much all the genres of music to be No. 1 for the seventh time in her career. Although the song didn't remain on the top for a long time, the tumble has now created history. The song didn't have a close standing in the second frame of the Billboard charts when it was placed at No. 38. Read all the details here.

Taylor Swift's Willow suffers the biggest fall from No. 1

Taylor Swift quite recently surprised her fans yet again with her latest album, Evermore. Her 2020 album contains a total of 17 tracks. Most of them are stories of romance, forgiveness, and reminiscing with a fairytale musical setting in the background. The singer has always made it to the top of the charts with every new album she has released. According to Forbes, Taylor Swift's Evermore and Willow, the full-length album and the track both opened in the first place in the HOT 100 list.

The Evermore album, however, still sustained the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 albums chart for it's second turn as well. The album beats Paul McCartney's McCartney III for the position. Her song Willow, unlike the album, couldn't retain the position. On December 29, Swift's Willow fell from No. 1 to No. 38. This 37 spot fall just isn't a step-down but is the biggest drop in the history of the Hot 100 charts.

This record was held by rappers Nicki Minaj and 6ix9ine earlier this year for their song called Trollz. The song was released in June when it hit the Hot 100 list giving 6ix9ine his first No. 1 on the list and Nicki Minaj her second hit on the chart. This track took a 33 spot tumble when it fell from No. 1 to No. 34 in the second frame of the Hot 100. This unenviable record was recently broken by Taylor Swift's songs by making a 37 spot tumble.

Her ninth-studio album Evermore released on December 11, 2020. Just like Folklore, Evermore was also released without any notice and prior promotion. According to the media portal’s report, Taylor Swift’s Evermore album has sold over 329,000 units which gave her the top position on the charts. Willow can climb up on the chart later in the coming weeks when the Christmas singles will vacate the Hot 100 list but the history created cannot be altered.

