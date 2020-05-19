Taylor Swift's Photos From The 'Reputation' Era Will Make You Nostalgic; See Here

Reputation is among the best albums of Taylor swift. This is her sixth studio album and was released in 2017. Of course, the album isn’t only about goth Taylor with her Look What You Made Me Do and Ready For It music videos but also has tracks which remind us of the 1989 era like Gorgeous and Delicate.

When Reputation arrived in 2017, it created a whirlwind. Not only did Taylor manage to impress her fans like she always does, but Look What You Made Me Do was also a power jab to those who tried to besmirch her. The media was deep into Taylor's affairs and Taylor simply couldn't choose to be away from those narratives, so she owned them. Take a look at the Reputation era pictures of Taylor Swift below.

This photo is from the iHeartradio Awards. Taylor Swift won the Tour Of The Year for her album Reputation. It was the highest-selling tour in the US history and she only thanked the one element in this, her fans. She thanked the swifties for their attention to details, their passion, and how much they care for her.

This is from her show in Sydney. A full rain show with Taylor in all her energy is a treat for the Swifties. The experience was surreal as it rained 90% of the time and Tay got to 'dance around together in a storm,' with the fans. She wore various sequinned outfits. Charli XCX’s compelling and experimental pop warmed up the stadium perfectly.

Taylor brought the Reputation tour to New England. It was the first night of the New England Patriots for Swift, And Swift also considers Gillette a significant place to perform in her entertainment career. She was the first female solo artist to headline the venue in 2010.

This photo is from the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. She won the award for Top Selling Album and also bagged the award for Top Female Artist. Taylor is wearing Versace and looks mesmerizing. She also mentioned that this was her first award show in a few years.

Taylor shared a glimpse on the making of her song Delicate from Reputation. Taylor's songwriting process is always infused with an emotional touch and she connects with her fans on a personal level. It is truly amazing how far she's come and how strongly she is supported by fans.



