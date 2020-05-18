Taylor Swift's Fans Trend #TaylorSwiftCityofLover Online As 'City Of Lover' Premieres

Taylor Swift’s fans were recently in for a treat when she announced that her City of Lover concert documentary will premiere on several streaming platforms. Taylor’s fans have since then been talking about this concert online. No wonder the hashtag #TaylorSwiftCityofLover has been trending worldwide.

#TaylorSwiftCityofLover trends worldwide

Taylor Swift has been ruling the charts with her album Lover. The album is not only being loved by her fans but also by music critics. Taylor Swift’s Lover album has managed to even benefit her Netflix documentary’s viewership. Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana provided fans with a look at her songwriting and music producing process.

But apart from her documentary, fans got a glimpse of Lover on tour when she performed songs of the album at City of Lover concert in Paris. This concert was held in Paris just months after Taylor Swift’s Lover album was released. Many of her fans witnessed the magic of Swift’s songwriting at this concert.

But not all fans got a chance to be present at this concert. Hence Taylor Swift made sure to share this City of Lover concert with her fans from across the globe. This idea gave birth to the City of Lover concert documentary. Taylor Swift recently premiered this concert on many OTT platforms. Just like Miss Americana, Taylor fans are loving this City of Lover concert.

Their love for Taylor’s concert is visible online. The moment the City of Lover concert premiered online it started trending worldwide. Since the premiere, the #TaylorSwiftCityofLover has been plastered on Twitter by Swifties across the globe.

📹 | Video of Taylor performing ‘Daylight’ on the piano #TaylorSwiftCityOfLover pic.twitter.com/ntA4aG7jCP — Taylor Swift Updates Media (@BUswiftsupdates) May 18, 2020

📈 | #Lover SURGES to #4 (+39) on the US iTunes Albums Chart due to the #TaylorSwiftCityOfLover Concert! pic.twitter.com/7TsYkXoNm8 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNewsLA) May 18, 2020

Taylor Swift’s City of Lover concert is also a consolation to the Bad Blood singer not being able to tour this year. The lockdown has resulted in several pop stars cancelling their tours and performances to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Taylor Swift is also one of these artists who had to cancel her performances.

But once again Taylor has found different ways to compensate for it. She does not want to disappoint her fans during this ongoing pandemic. She is live-streaming her performances for charitable causes. Recently, she also performed her song Soon You’ll Get Better for a charity from the Lover album.

