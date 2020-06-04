Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Stands Out From Her Other Albums; Know Why

The Reputation album was not only Taylor Swift’s comeback, but it was also an indication that Swift had gotten over, or embraced, all the negative publicity she had received after the Kanye West Famous scandal. Reputation is among the well-received albums of 2017 and was topping the charts since the first week of its release. She also earned the Tour Of The Year accolade for the album tour.

In the recent Netflix documentary Miss Americana, Swift also gave insight on her songwriting process as well as her personal life. There were several moments which showed Swift’s comeback. The Reputation era was veryspecial for the Swifties because not only did she come back, but she came back with a bang. Not only did she become a hot topic, but she also gave the haters a taste of their own medicine.

Taylor also never fails to appreciate how deeply her fans are invested in her. Often she leaves several hidden Easter eggs for them. And in this album too she’s done that. This is seen right from the opening song, Look What You Made Me Do. Taylor also collaborated with artists like Future and Ed Sheeran.

In the United States, Reputation sold 1.216 million copies in its first week, making it the country's best-selling album of 2017. The album immediately became a hit with fans, as well as the casual listeners, loved the dark and brooding theme of the album. This was something Taylor had never done before.

The Snapchat phone call drama led the pop star being accused of being a snake – which later became a trademark. Swift knew how to turn that to her advantage. The ‘snake’ makes numerous appearances in the music video of Look What You Made Me Do including Swift's ring in the bathtub shot.

Bass-heavy and electronic tracks like Look What You Made Me Do and Ready For It, which opened with the album impressed fans. Taylor did what no one expected, she went maximalist with her album. But at the same time, the album also has tracks like Gorgeous and Call It What You Want, which let her longtime fans connect with her music.

