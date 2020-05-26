Taylor Swift Produced A Cover Of 'Look What You Made Me Do' Under A Fake Name?

Mainstream music artists around the world enjoy a massive fan following which inspires many upcoming singers and musicians to recreate their original songs as band covers. Be it Bryan Adams, Adam Devine, or Adele to name a few highly popular artist, fans often cover remake their favourite songs by these artists to give the song a personal touch. But, fans of Taylor Swift around the world seem convinced that the artist has produced the cover of one of her songs using a fake band name.

Also read: Taylor Swift's stand out moments from Netflix's 'Miss Americana'

Look What You Made Me Do cover

Taylor Swift recently took to her Twitter and shared a new cover of her 2017 song Look What You Made Me Do which has been recreated by a band named The Dolphin Club and an artist who goes by the name Jack Leopards. However, fans were quick to point out that Taylor Swift had only given very little detail about the band and the new version of the song had in fact featured on the Emmy-winning series Killing Eve. Check out Taylor Swift's tweet along with fan reactions below -

VERY STOKED about this cover of lwymmd on @KillingEve by Jack leopards & the dolphin club!! pic.twitter.com/fhkLfOssfm — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 25, 2020

Also read: Taylor Swift & Joe Jonas' post-breakup timeline: From enemies to friends, Details here

ðŸ”Ž | When Taylor posted from the studio in December, her brother Austin Swift was with her. In the @KillingEve LWYMMD cover Taylor posted on her story, Nils Sjöberg, her pseudonym, is the producer. This comes after Austin was in talks of doing a song for the series’ soundtrack. pic.twitter.com/ccsABZKtKi — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNewsLA) May 25, 2020

The band that covered LWYMMD is Jack Leopards and the Dolphin Club



Jack obviously refers to Jack Antonoff The Dolphin Club refers to Austin which means “Leopards” refers to Taylor pic.twitter.com/ltFkWzLiUK — Audrey ðŸ (@almostfuckingdo) May 25, 2020

2016 // when Austin posted this video of DULFUNS being sighted by them and Taylor having a blast freaking out over them. https://t.co/ulW9zpuzCF pic.twitter.com/9gqczQvFes — ð“›ð“¸ð“¿ð“®, Arshia | Berlin (@TheSeagullShirt) May 25, 2020

Fans of Taylor Swift were quick to allege that The Dolphin Club band 'does not exist' and have been theorising that the band comprises of Swift herself along with her brother Austin Swift and producer Jack Antonoff.

It is being speculated by many that Taylor Swift came up with a fake band and artist name for the Look What You Made Me Do cover so that Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records do not receive any royalties for the song. Big Machine Records currently holds the rights to the original Look What You Made Me Do and the song is being speculated as Taylor Swift's way of getting back at Scooter Braun.

Also read: Taylor Swift’s best moments from 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'; Watch

As per reports, Scooter Braun did not give the artist an opportunity to buy back her music after he acquired Big Machine Records and was called out by Taylor Swift over it. The singer ended up losing rights to six of her initial albums including some of her biggest songs like Look What You Made Me Do. Scooter Braun bought Big Machine Records for a whopping $300 million dwal and currently manages talents like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.

Also read: Taylor Swift’s fun BTS moments from 'Blank Space' music video: Watch

Courtesy - Twitter

Also read: Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' featured in TV shows & a movie; Did you notice?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.