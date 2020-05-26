Times Taylor Swift Totally Fangirled And Obsessed Over The Hit Show 'FRIENDS'

Taylor Swift has taken the world by storm with her music. The young singer has won many awards and has often broken records with her sensational songs. Taylor Swift is a huge fan of the hit show, F.R.I.E.N.D.S. and often spoke about her fondness for the show.

All the eight times when Taylor Swift fangirled over the hit show, F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

The iconic show F.R.I.E.N.D.S. ran for over 10 years and has become the world's most-watched TV show. Starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Mathew Perry, and David Schwimmer, the show is quite popular even today. The show also received several awards, accolades, and nominations.

The 1994 sitcom takes one into the lives of six adults who live in Manhattan. The show moves on with every episode showcasing their adventures, fun-time, troubles, and more. Listed below are the eight times Taylor Swift totally fangirled over the popular show, F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

1) Taylor Swift in her interview with Vogue spoke about F.R.I.E.N.D.S. being her favourite TV show

2) Taylor also wished she had written the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. theme song

3) In another interview, Swift admitted to being hooked to F.R.I.E.N.D.S. and watching the show endlessly

4) Taylor Swift also performed the song 'Smelly Cat' with Lisa Kudrow i.e Phoebe Buffay from the show F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

5) In another interview, she also made a reference to the episode where everyone finds out about Monica and Chandler.

6) In the opening of her Reputation Stadium Tour, the singer tried to do a replica of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. theme song with the fountain behind her.

7) Swift also named two six week old kittens as Chandler and Monica from the show, F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

8) Swift also took to Tumblr and mentioned her love for F.R.I.E.N.D.S. and not finding herself lonely as when she comes home she watches F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Taylor Swift's new cover of 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Taylor Swift recently took to her Twitter and shared a new cover of her 2017 song 'Look What You Made Me Do' which has been recreated by a band named The Dolphin Club and an artist who goes by the name Jack Leopards. However, fans were quick to point out that Taylor Swift had only given very little detail about the band and the new version of the song had in fact featured on the Emmy-winning series Killing Eve

