Telugu Comedian Ali's Mother Zaitun Bibi Passes Away

Telugu comedian Ali's mother Zaitun Bibi passed away this Thursday, December 16. The actor was shooting in Ranchi at the time who immediately flew back upon receiving the saddening news. His mother used to stay with him at their residence in Hyderabad. She breathed her last in Rajamahendravaram, or Rajahmundry, before passing away to age-related illness. She had been reportedly suffering from old-age health issues for a while.

It is learnt that her body has been brought back to Hyderabad and the final rites will be performed the same evening. The actor has been known to share a close bond with his mother and has credited her on numerous occasions for all her sacrifices. He has also claimed that his mom was the woman behind his success.

Telugu comedian Ali - film career

Ali is one of the most popular Indian actors and TV presenters. He has worked predominantly in the Telugu film industry and has acted in well over 1000 films across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema. He made his way into the film industry with the help of Jit Mohan Mitra, Rajahmundry's musical company, and made his debut with the 1979 film Nindu Noorellu, which was directed by K. Raghavendra Rao. It was director S V Krishna Reddy who gave him numerous comic roles in the films, opening up newer opportunities for the actor. Soon, Ali went on to develop his own style in the industry, which came to be known as 'Chaata'. Ali has also won several awards throughout his career for his performances.

