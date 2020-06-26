The Dixie Chicks Have Officially Change Their Band Name To "The Chicks", Here's The Reason

The Black Lives Matter movement is leading to several major changes in the film and music industry. This movement has now led to country music band The Dixie Chicks to drop the word “Dixie” from their name. This change was made by the band since they wanted to “meet this moment”.

The Dixie Chicks are now “The Chicks”

The Black Lives Matter movement gained momentum and worldwide recognition after George Floyd’s death a few weeks ago. It has now led to a wave of change in the entertainment industry. Many new reforms are being done to end systematic racism in the industry. After the band Lady Antebellum changed their name to Lady A, The Dixie Chicks are following their footsteps.

The country band Dixie Chicks have decided to drop the word “Dixie” from their band name. So now, these country queens are just “The Chicks”. Even though the band has dropped “Dixie” from their name now, they have been referred to as “The Chicks” for a long time. But still, the band’s fans are welcoming this change with open arms since many of them have reportedly been quietly uncomfortable with it due to its historic racist reference.

While talking about this slight change in their name, the band addressed it on their website by saying, “We want to meet this moment”. This change in name is also visible on their social media handles including Instagram and Twitter. After making this statement on their website, The Chicks also released an official statement through their representatives.

In the statement, they thanked the New Zealand-based band “The Chicks”, who were gracious enough to share their name. In the statement, they also added that they are honoured to co-exist together and also called them “exceptionally talented sisters”.

This new move by The Chicks has been done with the release of their new single March March. The new single was dropped by the band without any prior announcement or promotion. But still, the single is receiving immense love from their fans. The video of the song is also aligned with the Black Lives Matter movement and also requests fans to support groups like Black Lives Matter, ACLU, Planned Parenthood, and several others.

