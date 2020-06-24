Colin Kaepernick’s Former NFL Side 49ers Hoist 'Black Lives Matter' Flag At Levi's Stadium

The last team that employed Colin Kaepernick in the NFL, San Francisco 49ers, have now publicly acknowledged his cause by raising the 'Black Lives Matter' flag at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. The 49ers Black Lives Matter flag was pictured flying high next to the California state flag and the USA national flag at the Levi's Stadium. The 49ers organization announced its support in the fight against systematic racism and police brutality that has been building up in the recent weeks in the USA.

Colin Kaepernick's former team San Francisco 49ers' Black Lives Matter flag

The San Francisco 49ers took their support for the Black Lives Matter to new heights when they opted to hoist a 'Black Lives Matter' flag at their Levi's Stadium. The 49ers Black Lives Matter flag signifies the NFL side's nod towards supporting the ongoing protests in the US as it was raised beside the national flag. The 49ers Black Lives Matter flag being hoisted at the Levi's Stadium also symbolizes the dramatic move made by the entire league in the aftermath of George Floyd's death as a result of police brutality.

However, the irony that surprised a number of NFL fans was that the 49ers had refused to re-sign their former quarterback Colin Kaepernick over the past seasons but are now visibly embracing his movement.

Over the last month or so, Colin Kaepernick has been the talk of the town with a number of African American sports icons shedding light on his 'kneeling during the national anthem' incidents with the 49ers. Colin Kaepernick first knelt during the national anthem in the 49ers' final pre-season game on September 1, 2016. The reason behind Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem was later revealed to be in response to the police brutality.

Donald Trump on Kaepernick: Colin Kaepernick NFL return

When Donald Trump was elected as President of the US, he informed NFL owners to 'fire' players that knelt during the national anthem. Ever since the conclusion of the 2017 season, Colin Kaepernick has been a free agent. However, amid the Black Lives Matter campaign and social unrest in America, there has been plenty of talk around a Colin Kaepernick NFL return. Earlier this month, reports claimed that the 32-year-old is 'more willing and motived than ever' to return to the NFL. In November 2019, Colin Kaepernick underwent a workout and former 49ers quarterback continues to remain in shape for a potential return to the NFL.

Image Credits - Levi's Stadium Twitter