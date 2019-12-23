The Voice: Adam Levine Replaced By Gwen Stefani On The Singing Reality Show

After Adam Levine left The Voice this season, the show has hit its lowest ratings. Gwen Stefani replaced Adam Levine as a coach on the show. Since then fans have not been tuning in. Is this a coincidence that Adam Levine left and the ratings dropped drastically? Let’s take a look at how The Voice is doing without the Maps singer.

All the coaches of the voice, including Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani sang the song More Than Words on the show. Gwen Stefani provided hope after stepping into the show and replacing Adam Levine. In fact, the current season has been more entertaining to watch. There were so many standout performers like Katie Kadan and The Voice winner Jake Hoot, and Gwen had a finalist (Rose Short) for the second time in her history on the show. Apart from this, fans also miss the bromance between Adam and Blake which existed since season 1.

This year the winner of The Voice was Jake Hoot from Kelly Clarkson's team, her third win in four seasons on the show. However, in the next season, Nick Jonas will be a coach on the show and will replace Gwen Stefani. It is officially confirmed, even The Voice posted a video on their Instagram handle.

