The Weeknd Named 'World’s Most Popular' Artist By Guinness Book Of World Records

The Grammy award-winning singer, The Weeknd has won new accolades by setting two Guinness World Records. On February 27, Spotify officially announced that the Weeknd has become the first artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million listeners in a month. On Monday, March 21, the Guinness Book of World Records also bestowed Abel Tesfaye (aka The Weeknd) with the world record honor.

Additionally, The Weeknd has also made a record for registering the most monthly listeners. The singer registered 111.4 million listeners as of March 20. The surge in the listeners can be attributed to the recently released song Die For You remix version. Debuted in 2016, Die For You was originally released as part of the Starboy album. In 2023, Weeknd in collaboration with Ariana Grande released the remix version of the song, which went on to make history.

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, better known by his stage name The Weeknd, has beaten many popular artist to secure top position. While The Weeknd registered 111.4 million listeners in a month, Miley Cyrus came followed by 82.4 million listeners after the release of her album Endless Summer Vacation. He has also surpassed Shakira with 81.6 million listeners, Ariana Grande with 80.6 million listeners, Taylor Swift with 80.2 million listeners and Rihanna with 78.5 million listeners. Among the males, Ed Sheeran is The Weeknd’s closest competition with 77.5 million listeners.

The Weeknd other Guinness world record

The Weeknd is no stranger to world records. This is not the first time the pop singer has received an accolade in the Guinness world record. In 2016, Weeknd’s album Beauty Behind the Madness registered a world record for the most streamed album on Spotify in 2015. He was registered in the Guinness book of world record for ranking in the most consecutive weeks in the Top 10 of Billboard's Hot 100 by a solo male artist.