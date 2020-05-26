Amitabh Bachchan's 'Guzar Jayega' Song To Be Enlisted In Guinness Book Of World Records

Ever since the lockdown started, actors and musicians have been coming up with songs and anthems in various languages to keep people's spirits high. Recently, a new song, titled 'Guzar Jayega' that was sung by 50 singers, released on May 11, 2020, has been garnering praise from viewers and music lovers.

According to recent reports, the song is all set to enter the Guinness Book of World Records. In a recent interview, producer Varun Prabhudayal Gupta revealed that when they filed the nomination for the Guinness World Records, they were asked about the process of it. He then said that they went on to develop and compile the track. They had about 115 artists for the song, including 65 celebrities who performed in the video, 50 singers and Amitabh Bachchan as the narrator.

He further went on to reveal that this was the first time in history of music that a single language song has witnessed a collaboration of 50 singers. He also applied for the Limca Book of World Records. Previously, the record was set by Michael Jackson for having over 40 artists for We are the World, which raised $60 million in humanitarian aid to Africa.

Varun further revealed that most of the artists did not have an at-home studio to record the music. He then said that they recorded the entire track on their mobile phones and sent it to them. They then removed the background music and tweaked it. Watch the video below.

More about the song

The Guzar Jayega video featured over 60 celebrities from various fields, right from Amitabh Bachchan to Sunny Leone, from Leander Paes to Sania Mirza and Mahesh Bhupathi, and from Vijendra Singh to Bhaichung Bhutia and also had a huge part of narration by Amitabh Bachchan. This new track aims to spread positivity during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Singers such as Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, Ananya Birla, Kailash Kher, Shaan, Javed Ali, Jyoti Nooran, Akhil Sachdeva, Hans Raj Hans, Babul Supriyo, Richa Sharma and Vipin Aneja have lent their voice to the song. The track is a creation of Jay Verma and Varun Prabhudayal Gupta. Jazim Sharma has also composed the song while the lyrics are written by Siddhant Kaushal.

