The Weeknd's Background Dancers Sporting 'After Hours' Look Gets The Internet Talking

Quick links:
The Weeknd has made quite a name for himself in the world of western pop music, coming up with a number of hit albums in the last few years. The artist released his album titled After Hours last year which became one of the biggest hits in his music career. In his recent Super Bowl performance, his background dancers were seen wearing bandages on their faces which then sparked a lot of reactions from the netizens on Twitter. Have a look at some of the Twitter reactions by them, many of whom happen to be celebrities, along with other interesting details about this album.
There was a lot of buzz going around when fans first got to see The Weeknd sporting his ‘bandaged look’ in After Hours. The singer had made sure in his recent performance in the Super Bowl that his background dancers were also wearing that same look, to symbolise the album. This, however, has sparked a number of reactions by netizens on Twitter, many of which are comic in nature. Bob Saget described the backup dancers of The Weeknd with emoticons which symbolise being injured and hospitalised.
The Weeknd’s backup dancers...— bob saget (@bobsaget) February 8, 2021
🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷 🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷 🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷 🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷 🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷 🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷 🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷
The weekend’s dancers look like tethered Jason from us pic.twitter.com/5ppKZ7jdMH— Julian Bass (@thejulianbass) February 8, 2021
Well done @theweeknd. Loved the set and pyros. You looked and sounded great! A Big Hug and Loud Applause!! #SuperBowl— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) February 8, 2021
This #SuperBowl halftime show makes me excited to go to concerts again. #TheWeeknd— O M (@oliviamunn) February 8, 2021
Kanye light pic.twitter.com/CNOZn4r1lv— David Spade (@DavidSpade) February 8, 2021
ALSO READ: Super Bowl Ads Aim To Entertain With Light Humor
Julian Bass on the other hand compared the look of the dancers with a popular movie. Famous singer Dione Warwick seemed to have completely enjoyed his performance as she showered praises upon his Super Bowl performance in her tweet. She said that she had loved the set and complimented his performance by saying “Well done”. Olivia Munn is another popular name who said that the performance made her feel “excited” to go to concerts again. Comedian David Spade, on the other hand, took a light dig at The Weeknd by comparing him with singer Kanye West.
He was really good!! Some of us are proud of our guy 🇨🇦— Lisa Ann Murphy #KimBitLisa (@Lamchop99) February 8, 2021
AMAZING PERFORMANCE!! Proud Canadian!🇨🇦🥰❤🥳— Iced_GreenTea (@VentiGreenTea1) February 8, 2021
ALSO READ: Fans Continue To Arrive At Raymond James Stadium For The Super Bowl
The Weeknd had previously given an explanation for this look to Variety, in which he described the “absurd culture of Hollywood celebrities” to make changes to their appearance “to please and be validated”. The songs from the album have been widely praised by the audience, especially by his loyal fans. The Weeknd has been around the world of music for nearly a decade.
ALSO READ: The Weeknd Hyped Up As Super Bowl 2021 Half-time Show Gig Draws Closer
ALSO READ: How To Watch Super Bowl 2021 In India? Chiefs Vs Bucs Live Stream And TV Channel Details
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.