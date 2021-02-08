The Weeknd's Background Dancers Sporting 'After Hours' Look Gets The Internet Talking

The Weeknd has made quite a name for himself in the world of western pop music, coming up with a number of hit albums in the last few years. The artist released his album titled After Hours last year which became one of the biggest hits in his music career. In his recent Super Bowl performance, his background dancers were seen wearing bandages on their faces which then sparked a lot of reactions from the netizens on Twitter. Have a look at some of the Twitter reactions by them, many of whom happen to be celebrities, along with other interesting details about this album.

The Weeknd’s background dancers sporting After Hours look spark reactions

There was a lot of buzz going around when fans first got to see The Weeknd sporting his ‘bandaged look’ in After Hours. The singer had made sure in his recent performance in the Super Bowl that his background dancers were also wearing that same look, to symbolise the album. This, however, has sparked a number of reactions by netizens on Twitter, many of which are comic in nature. Bob Saget described the backup dancers of The Weeknd with emoticons which symbolise being injured and hospitalised.

The Weeknd’s backup dancers...

🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷 🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷 🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷 🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷 🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷 🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷 🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷🤕😷 — bob saget (@bobsaget) February 8, 2021

The weekend’s dancers look like tethered Jason from us pic.twitter.com/5ppKZ7jdMH — Julian Bass (@thejulianbass) February 8, 2021

Well done @theweeknd. Loved the set and pyros. You looked and sounded great! A Big Hug and Loud Applause!! #SuperBowl — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) February 8, 2021

This #SuperBowl halftime show makes me excited to go to concerts again. #TheWeeknd — O M (@oliviamunn) February 8, 2021

Julian Bass on the other hand compared the look of the dancers with a popular movie. Famous singer Dione Warwick seemed to have completely enjoyed his performance as she showered praises upon his Super Bowl performance in her tweet. She said that she had loved the set and complimented his performance by saying “Well done”. Olivia Munn is another popular name who said that the performance made her feel “excited” to go to concerts again. Comedian David Spade, on the other hand, took a light dig at The Weeknd by comparing him with singer Kanye West.

He was really good!! Some of us are proud of our guy 🇨🇦 — Lisa Ann Murphy #KimBitLisa (@Lamchop99) February 8, 2021

AMAZING PERFORMANCE!! Proud Canadian!🇨🇦🥰❤🥳 — Iced_GreenTea (@VentiGreenTea1) February 8, 2021

The Weeknd had previously given an explanation for this look to Variety, in which he described the “absurd culture of Hollywood celebrities” to make changes to their appearance “to please and be validated”. The songs from the album have been widely praised by the audience, especially by his loyal fans. The Weeknd has been around the world of music for nearly a decade.

