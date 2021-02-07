How To Watch Super Bowl 2021 In India? Chiefs Vs Bucs Live Stream And TV Channel Details

Defending champions Kansas City Chiefs will be locking horns with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl 2021 on Sunday (Monday IST). The game will be played at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and will begin on February 8, 5:00 AM IST. Here's a look at how to watch Super Bowl 2021 in India, Chiefs vs Bucs live stream, and our prediction for the same.

Super Bowl 2021 start date: Chiefs vs Bucs preview

The headline act of the Super Bowl 2021 will be clash between superstar quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. The Kansas City Chiefs have been the team to beat in the NFL, and are widely regarded as one of the finest football teams in the country. The defending champions have lost only one of their 14 games, which included a win against the Tampa Bay Bucs in the regular season. The Chiefs defeated the Cleveland Browns in the divisional round, before beating the Bulls in the AFC Championship game to seal a return to the Super Bowl.

History in the making.



📺: #SBLV 6:30 p.m. ET Feb. 7 on CBS pic.twitter.com/rqeUOF4np0 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 6, 2021

They will face a stern test in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with the franchise's win-now approach only a win away from fruition. The Bucs signed a veteran Tom Brady in the offseason, and the 43-year-old has led the franchise to their first Super Bowl since 2002, becoming the first team to host a Super Bowl. The Bucs stuttered early on but finished second in NFC South, before defeating the Washington Football Team, the New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers on their way to the Super Bowl. Despite their home advantage, the Chiefs are favourites to retain the title, but it would be unwise to count Tom Brady and co. out of the game.

Chiefs vs Bucs team news: Injured and doubtful players

Kansas City Chiefs: Willie Gay, Le'Veon Bell, Sammy Watkins (doubtful), Eric Fisher (out)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Antonie Winfield Jr, Jordan Whitehead, Jason Pierre-Paul, Antonio Brown, Lavonte David (doubtful)

Super Bowl 2021 weekend schedule: Super Bowl 2021 live stream

In the USA, the Super Bowl 2021 will broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also stream the game for free on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. In the UK, the Chiefs vs Bucs live stream will be made available on BBC iPlayer. In India, there will be no live telecast of the game on TV. However, one can watch the game live on FanCode, by purchasing a match pass for the game. The Super Bowl 2021 live stream will begin at 5:00 AM IST on Monday, February 8 IST.

