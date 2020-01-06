The Weeknd's Girlfriends And How His Relationships Inspired His Music

The Weeknd has completed 10 years in the music industry. The Canadian singer’s lyrical prowess has developed significantly over the years. The Grammy winner has also collaborated with several artists like Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin, Nav, and many more. This decade was important for Abel as his music first came into light on Youtube.

The Weeknd's dating history

From What You Need to Blinding Lights, The Weeknd’s style has remained the same and the singer has provided us with music from different genres like alternative R&B, hip-hop, and full-fledged Pop. Abel makes his music from his life experiences, role models, and relationships.

Speaking of relationships, The Weeknd has been in brief high-profile relationships with Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid. According to current reports, Abel has been in relationships with Selena Gomez from 2016 to 2017 and with Bella Hadid from 2015 to 2019. The Weeknd was also rumoured to have hooked up with Yovanna Ventura in 2017.

Abel’s music was also inspired by his relationships with Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez. The singer has often spoken about love and heartbreak in his songs while he was in those relationships. My Dear Melancholy is an example of this. Call Out My Name is also believed to be about Abel’s relationship with Selena and how they broke up. The Weeknd has also sung about his then love-interest Bella Hadid (with whom he has constantly been in an on and off relationship) and in many of his songs.

Chapter VI

The singer also takes inspiration from his dark themed persona. He often pulls his inspiration to compose music from his experience in relationships with Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid, as he has always done.

These were his important relationships as he spent a lot of time with Bella. It is believed the couple has dated a total of 4 years (on and off). The Weeknd also has a whole new album up his sleeve right now, from which he released two records, Heartless and Blinding Lights.

