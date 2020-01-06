The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

The Weeknd's Girlfriends And How His Relationships Inspired His Music

Music

The Weeknd has completed 10 years in the music industry. He is widely popular among music lovers across the globe. Read about The Weeknd's girlfriends.

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
the weeknd

The Weeknd has completed 10 years in the music industry. The Canadian singer’s lyrical prowess has developed significantly over the years. The Grammy winner has also collaborated with several artists like Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin, Nav, and many more. This decade was important for Abel as his music first came into light on Youtube.

Also read: 5 Best Heartbreak Songs By The Weeknd You Must Add To Your Playlist

The Weeknd's dating history 

From What You Need to Blinding Lights, The Weeknd’s style has remained the same and the singer has provided us with music from different genres like alternative R&B, hip-hop, and full-fledged Pop. Abel makes his music from his life experiences, role models, and relationships.

Speaking of relationships, The Weeknd has been in brief high-profile relationships with Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid. According to current reports, Abel has been in relationships with Selena Gomez from 2016 to 2017 and with Bella Hadid from 2015 to 2019. The Weeknd was also rumoured to have hooked up with Yovanna Ventura in 2017. 

Abel’s music was also inspired by his relationships with Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez. The singer has often spoken about love and heartbreak in his songs while he was in those relationships. My Dear Melancholy is an example of this. Call Out My Name is also believed to be about Abel’s relationship with Selena and how they broke up. The Weeknd has also sung about his then love-interest Bella Hadid (with whom he has constantly been in an on and off relationship) and in many of his songs.

Chapter VI

The singer also takes inspiration from his dark themed persona. He often pulls his inspiration to compose music from his experience in relationships with Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid, as he has always done.

These were his important relationships as he spent a lot of time with Bella. It is believed the couple has dated a total of 4 years (on and off). The Weeknd also has a whole new album up his sleeve right now, from which he released two records, Heartless and Blinding Lights

Also read: The Weeknd Releases The Official Music Video For His Latest Single, Heartless

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
JNU ATTACK: OWAISI SLAMS DELHI COPS
JAN 8 BHARAT BANDH: INFORMATION
YOUNG PEOPLE ARE PRESCIENT
SC TO HEAR GANDHI TAX CASE IN MAR
AWKWAFINA'S HISTORIC WIN
SARA TURNS INTO A ‘JALPARI’