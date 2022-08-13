Throwback To When BTS' Jin Was Mocked By ARMY Over 'condom Scandal'; Check Reactions

South Korean boyband BTS has undoubtedly emerged as the world's top band and it is known for its record-breaking album sales. BTS members -- RM, Jin, Suga, V, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook -- are madly loved by their ARMY, but it hasn't stopped them from courting controversies. There was a time when BTS' Jin aka Kim Seokjin got involved in a condom scandal after he posted a picture of himself, which went viral on social media.

Throwback to the time when Jin got involved in the 'condom scandal'

The picture that went viral saw Jin having his meal inside his dormitory and it was reported to be one of the shots from his cooking tutorials. In the pic, Jin could be seen having his meal while posing for the camera and BTS ARMY was quick to spot a condom behind him and the picture became the talk of the town with several fans and netizens reacting over the same.

A fan tweeted, "How can you forget about the infamous king-size condom Jin accident which was the first ever scandal of bts lol", another one wrote, "I just laughed seeing the article with the bts&condom like jin was posing charmingly then army with hawk eyes spotted it lol KING SIZE MAN".

Some even supported Jin over the trolling he was getting for the post as a fan tweeted, "Jin, don't blame yourself. If those so-called fans left just because of a condom, they're not real fans and didn't deserve BTS."

A netizen wrote on his Twitter handle, "To new army I just want you to know that our fandom before was so peaceful, no fan wars and BTS is still not that popular but we're happy. the biggest issue we've encountered before was jin's king-sized condom behind his back."

Image: Twitter/@bleuandgrey