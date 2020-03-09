When Miley Cyrus Posted Photos With Lil Nas X; Check Details

Miley Cyrus is among the most influential pop singers of the generation. She became popular all across the world since her Hannah Montana days. The singer also transitioned from a pop singer to a bold and fierce artist with a distinctive style. Today, Miley inspires her 105 million followers on Instagram with her peculiar style. The singer’s father Billie Ray Cyrus also features in the country rap Old Town Road, which became immensely popular.

Also read: Miley Cyrus' Best Movies That You Must Add To Your Watchlist Right Away; Read here to know

Speaking about Old Town Road, Lil Nas X stole people’s hearts with his charming country voice. The single and the album EP 7 became immensely popular. In fact, the single was diamond-certified in 2019. Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus are also friends and Miley has shared pictures of the two on her Instagram. Let’s take a look at Miley Cyrus' photos.

Also read: Miley Cyrus inspired Outdoor Looks To Make A Fashion Statement; See all the pics here

In this adorable photo, Miley regarded Lil Nas X as his baby brother, which is cute. Both of them look adorable. Check out some more photos of Miley and Lil Nas X from Miley Cyrus' Instagram below.

This picture is from the Tom Ford Show. The singers are looking sharp and suave. Both Miley and Lil X have a distinctive style.

In this picture, Miley is congratulating Billie Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X on their Grammy win. The pop singer's captions are always hilarious. With all this success, influencing people all around the world with his music and making news in 2019 after he came out as gay, Lil Nas X has now become one of the most influential artists of his generation.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.