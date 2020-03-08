Miley Cyrus' Best Movies That You Must Add To Your Watchlist; Read

Miley Cyrus is among the biggest pop stars in the world. She is not just a music sensation but is also known for her on-screen charm and acting finesse in television shows and films. The singer has also garnered numerous accolades over time, as an actor. Here we have compiled some of her best movies that you can binge-watch:

Miley Cyrus’s best movies that you must watch:

Big Fish

This 2003 fantasy drama film showcases Cyrus as a little girl Ruthie. Based on Daniel Wallace’s 1998 novel of the same name, Big Fish also stars Albert Finney, Jessica Lange, Billy Crudup, Ewan McGregor, and Marion Cotillard in the lead roles. Helmed by Tim Burton, this film revolves around a former salesman in the United States who has a special gift of storytelling. But Finney (Edward Bloom) is now taking his last breath. Therefore, his estranged son Will (Billy Crudup) tries to mend his relationship with his father. The flick received many nods and accolades.

The Last Song

Based on a Nicholas Sparks’ 2009 novel of the same name, The Last Song is helmed by debutante Julie Anne Robinson. This coming-of-age romantic drama film stars Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, and Greg Kinnear in the prominent roles. It revolves around the life of a teenager, Veronica. She undergoes a difficult phase as a child and becomes rebellious as a teenager. As she reunites with her estranged father during a summer, Veronica falls in love with Will (Liam Hemsworth), who changes everything.

Also read: Miley Cyrus, Gigi Hadid And Bella Hadid Rule The Fashion Week 2020 Runway

LOL

This coming-of-age drama romantic film is a remake of the 2008 French film of the same name. Helmed by Lisa Azuelos, LOL stars Miley Cyrus, Demi Moore, Adam Sevani and Ashley Greene in pivotal roles. This movie revolves around Lola, who gets betrayed by her boyfriend during a summer camp. Though Lola is devastated, she finds another person who deserves her love, care, and affection. The movie garnered mixed reviews and was a failure at the box office. However, Cyrus was appreciated for her performance.

Also read: Miley Cyrus Love Songs You Would Want To Dedicate To Your Valentine

Bolt

Released by Walt Disney Pictures, this 2008 computer-animated comedy-adventure film features voices of Miley Cyrus, John Travolta, Malcolm McDowell, among others. Bolt revolves around a fascinating white shepherd dog. He has spent his whole life on the television show’s set. Therefore, he thinks of himself as a superhero. So, when he thinks that Penny (Cyrus) has been abducted by bad people, he does not hesitate and goes on a mission to rescue his owner. Bolt received various nominations and was also commercially successful.

Also read: Miley Cyrus Shares Wardrobe Malfunction Pictures, Asks Fans To 'swipe Right, But Hurry'

Also read: Miley Cyrus' Break-up Songs Of All Time; From 'Before The Storm' To 'Maybe You're Right'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.