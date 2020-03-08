The Debate
Miley Cyrus-inspired Outdoor Looks To Make A Fashion Statement; See Pics

Music

From crop tops to denim, Miley Cyrus sure knows how to look flawless in each and every outfit. Take cues from the diva on how to style a casual outing right.

Written By Asmita Shukla | Mumbai | Updated On:
Miley Cyrus

Pop singer Miley Cyrus is one of the most popular celebrities in the world. Apart from her spectacular voice, Miley is also well-known among fans for her stunning fashion sense. She has made headlines several times for her quirky red carpet looks and public appearances. Apart from her quirky looks, her Instagram is also filled with perfect outdoor ensembles that are apt for any outing or events. 

The singer has nailed each and every outfit effortlessly. Some of her outfits are perfect for a casual day out with friends while the others can be taken inspiration from for a party or a classy candlelight dinner. Be it a simple shirt or a cute crop top, Miley Cyrus perfectly knows how to slay in them.

Here is a compilation of Miley Cyrus’ perfect outdoor looks that will help give a creative twist to your wardrobe. Here’s how to style your outdoor look like Miley Cyrus.

Black-striped crop top with blue printed denim:

This is an amazingly simple outfit idea for a day out. Miley sported a black-striped turtleneck full sleeves knitted crop top with blue printed denim. She went for a cute small black and white bag and big retro sunglasses to complete the look. The singer completed her look with nude lipstick and minimal makeup.

Also Read | Miley Cyrus, Gigi Hadid And Bella Hadid Rule The Fashion Week 2020 Runway

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Red leather pants and white top:

Well, if you want to amp up your style quotient, you can opt for leather pants just like Miley Cyrus and look more dressed-up. Miley opted for red leather pants paired with a white top. She completed her look with red pointed stilettoes and red sling bag. 

Also Read | Miley Cyrus's Casual Ensembles To Take Cues From And Make A Fashion Statement

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

All about staying causal and comfortable:

Miley Cyrus knows how to slay in casual outfits just right. She opted for a white plain round neck t-shirt paired with blue denim and black boots. She completed her look with black cat eyeglasses and oxidized jewellery. In another ensemble, she opted for a blue round neck crop top paired with red bell-bottom pants. She completed her look with silver oxidized jewellery and bold makeup. 

Also Read | Miley Cyrus' '10 Years In 10 Minutes' Video Has THIS Special Feature

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Also Read | Miley Cyrus Teases Fans About 'new Music' On Instagram; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Image Courtesy: Miley Cyrus Instagram

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
