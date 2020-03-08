Miley Cyrus-inspired Outdoor Looks To Make A Fashion Statement; See Pics

Pop singer Miley Cyrus is one of the most popular celebrities in the world. Apart from her spectacular voice, Miley is also well-known among fans for her stunning fashion sense. She has made headlines several times for her quirky red carpet looks and public appearances. Apart from her quirky looks, her Instagram is also filled with perfect outdoor ensembles that are apt for any outing or events.

The singer has nailed each and every outfit effortlessly. Some of her outfits are perfect for a casual day out with friends while the others can be taken inspiration from for a party or a classy candlelight dinner. Be it a simple shirt or a cute crop top, Miley Cyrus perfectly knows how to slay in them.

Here is a compilation of Miley Cyrus’ perfect outdoor looks that will help give a creative twist to your wardrobe. Here’s how to style your outdoor look like Miley Cyrus.

Black-striped crop top with blue printed denim:

This is an amazingly simple outfit idea for a day out. Miley sported a black-striped turtleneck full sleeves knitted crop top with blue printed denim. She went for a cute small black and white bag and big retro sunglasses to complete the look. The singer completed her look with nude lipstick and minimal makeup.

Also Read | Miley Cyrus, Gigi Hadid And Bella Hadid Rule The Fashion Week 2020 Runway

Red leather pants and white top:

Well, if you want to amp up your style quotient, you can opt for leather pants just like Miley Cyrus and look more dressed-up. Miley opted for red leather pants paired with a white top. She completed her look with red pointed stilettoes and red sling bag.

Also Read | Miley Cyrus's Casual Ensembles To Take Cues From And Make A Fashion Statement

All about staying causal and comfortable:

Miley Cyrus knows how to slay in casual outfits just right. She opted for a white plain round neck t-shirt paired with blue denim and black boots. She completed her look with black cat eyeglasses and oxidized jewellery. In another ensemble, she opted for a blue round neck crop top paired with red bell-bottom pants. She completed her look with silver oxidized jewellery and bold makeup.

Also Read | Miley Cyrus' '10 Years In 10 Minutes' Video Has THIS Special Feature

Also Read | Miley Cyrus Teases Fans About 'new Music' On Instagram; See Pics

Image Courtesy: Miley Cyrus Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.