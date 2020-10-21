Tony Lewis, Lead Singer Of The Outfield Passes Away At 62; Team Releases Statement

Tony Lewis, the lead singer of The Outfield passed away at the age of 62 on October 21. Tony Lewis death was unexpected and sudden. The news of his death was announced by his team. The team also penned a heartfelt note.

The news was announced by his team on his Instagram handle. The cause of Tony Lewis death is not known. The team wrote that Tony Lewis passed away unexpectedly. They also wrote that he was a beautiful soul and touched so many hearts with his love, his spirit, and his music.

Further, they wrote how he loved his fans dearly and enjoyed every opportunity he had when meeting all of them. Along with the note, they posted a monochrome picture of the singer. Tony Lewis was seen posing with his guitar in the picture. Take a look at the picture below.

Fans were shocked with the news of Tony Lewis's death. Most of them were heartbroken. While some fans posted their condolences for the family, the others expressed their grief.

One of the fans commented, “I’m still processing this terrible news, my heart goes out to Carol and the girls. Tony always amazed me with that voice however tired or jet-lagged he was, what a sad loss.”. Another fan wrote, “I can’t believe it, Rest in Peace Tony, great music you gave to us, now you are with John, playing in paradise.” Take a look at the comments.

Fans’ cannot believe Tony Lewis is no more

The Outfield

According to Variety, Tony Lewis and John Spinks took fans by storm with their back to back pop songs that became a hit in the 80s. Some of the songs were Your Love, Say It Isn’t So and All the Love. According to the report, in the year 1986, Your Love reached No. 6 on the US Billboard Hot 100 Chart. The song is quite popular even today and features in various TV spots and commercials and gains millions of streams each month. Your Love received around 30 crore views on YouTube. The Outfield continued to record and tour throughout the 80s and early 90s.

Image Credits: Tony Lewis Instagram

