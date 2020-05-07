GK Questions 2020 For May 7 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For May 06 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For May 06 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. Under the Smart Cities Mission PCMC has set up a COVID-19 War Room at Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to track and monitor the COVID-19 situation in the city. In which of the following state Pimpri-Chinchwad located?
2. China announced how much additional grant for WHO to fight against COVID-19?
3. Who won the Silver Bear for Best Actress at the Berlin International Film Festival?
4. India is looking forward to developing a new tactical ballistic missile with a range of how much?
5. Gita Ramjee, who recently died due to COVID-19 was an Indian origin Virologist based in which country?
6. Which high-resolution imaging satellite has recently been launched by ISRO?
7. Which movie has been chosen as India's official entry to Oscars 2019?
8. What is India score in "Oxford COVID-19 Government Response Tracker"?
9. Who gets the additional charge of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC)?
10. Who has been appointed as Secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development?
11. International Delegate's Day is observed on which date?
12. Which picture was created using DNA origami recently?
13. Which state became the first state to have video conferencing infrastructure in all its courts?
14. Iran launched its first military satellite into orbit. What is the name of the satellite?
15. Who won the Silver Bear for Best Director at the Berlin International Film Festival?
16. Which indigenous 180 km strike range air to ground missile has been newly launched by Indian firm JSR Dynamics?
17. Tony Lewis, who recently passed away, belongs to which game?
18. What is the name of NASA's first electric aeroplane?
19. Which Indian movie won the Toronto International film festival's prestigious 'Grolsch People's Choice Midnight Madness Award' 2018?
20.Which E-commerce firm, has launched a health insurance policy on its platform covering COVID-19, in partnership with Digit Insurance under the name 'Digit Illness Group Insurance'?
21. Which Union Minister launched the mobile app of (MHA) Grievances Redressal Mobile Application and Border Security Force (BSF)?
22. Who has been appointed as Secretary in the Economic Affairs Department?
23. The Supreme Court (SC) ruled that punishment for possessing banned drugs under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 will depend on the number of banned substances seized from the person. When was Supreme Court of India established?
24.Festival of India being organised in ______ from 31 August to 9 September 2017.
25. Khongjom Day is celebrated in which of the following states?
26. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has cancelled how much debt owed by developing countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic?
27. Which of the following won the Golden Bear for Best Film at the Berlin International Film Festival?
28. Who is to assume charge as new Northern Command chief?
29. Rafael Gomez Nieto, who died recently, was a WWII liberator of which country?
30. NASA has recently detected water vapours on which Jupiter's moon?
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For May 05 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. Under the Smart Cities Mission PCMC has set up a COVID-19 War Room at Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to track and monitor the COVID-19 situation in the city. In which of the following state Pimpri-Chinchwad located?
Answer- Maharashtra
2. China announced how much additional grant for WHO to fight against COVID-19?
Answer- USD 30 million
3. Who won the Silver Bear for Best Actress at the Berlin International Film Festival?
Answer- Paula Beer
4. India is looking forward to developing a new tactical ballistic missile with a range of how much?
Answer- 200 km
5. Gita Ramjee, who recently died due to COVID-19 was an Indian origin Virologist based in which country?
Answer- South Africa
6. Which high-resolution imaging satellite has recently been launched by ISRO?
Answer- Cartosat-3
7. Which movie has been chosen as India's official entry to Oscars 2019?
Answer- Village Rockstars
8. What is India score in "Oxford COVID-19 Government Response Tracker"?
Answer- 100
9. Who gets the additional charge of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC)?
Answer- Harsha Vardhan
10. Who has been appointed as Secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development?
Answer- Ajay Tirkey
11. International Delegate's Day is observed on which date?
Answer- 25 April
12. Which picture was created using DNA origami recently?
Answer- Monalisa
13. Which state became the first state to have video conferencing infrastructure in all its courts?
Answer- Uttar Pradesh
14. Iran launched its first military satellite into orbit. What is the name of the satellite?
Answer- Noor
15. Who won the Silver Bear for Best Director at the Berlin International Film Festival?
Answer- Hong Sang-Soo
16. Which indigenous 180 km strike range air to ground missile has been newly launched by Indian firm JSR Dynamics?
Answer- Khagantak
17. Tony Lewis, who recently passed away, belongs to which game?
Answer- Cricket
18. What is the name of NASA's first electric aeroplane?
Answer- X-57 Maxwell
19. Which Indian movie won the Toronto International film festival's prestigious 'Grolsch People's Choice Midnight Madness Award' 2018?
Answer- Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
20.Which E-commerce firm, has launched a health insurance policy on its platform covering COVID-19, in partnership with Digit Insurance under the name 'Digit Illness Group Insurance'?
Answer- Flipkart
21. Which Union Minister launched the mobile app of (MHA) Grievances Redressal Mobile Application and Border Security Force (BSF)?
Answer- Rajnath Singh
22. Who has been appointed as Secretary in the Economic Affairs Department?
Answer- Tarun Bajaj
23. The Supreme Court (SC) ruled that punishment for possessing banned drugs under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 will depend on the number of banned substances seized from the person. When was Supreme Court of India established?
Answer- 26 January 1950
24.Festival of India being organised in ______ from 31 August to 9 September 2017.
Answer- Brazil
25. Khongjom Day is celebrated in which of the following states?
Answer- Manipur
26. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has cancelled how much debt owed by developing countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic?
Answer- $1 trillion
27. Which of the following won the Golden Bear for Best Film at the Berlin International Film Festival?
Answer- There Is No Evil
28. Who is to assume charge as new Northern Command chief?
Answer- YK Joshi
29. Rafael Gomez Nieto, who died recently, was a WWII liberator of which country?
Answer- Spain
30.NASA has recently detected water vapours on which Jupiter's moon?
Answer- Europa
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For May 05 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs