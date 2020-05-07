GK Questions 2020 For May 7 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly GK in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

GK 2020 Questions for May 07, 2020

1. Under the Smart Cities Mission PCMC has set up a COVID-19 War Room at Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to track and monitor the COVID-19 situation in the city. In which of the following state Pimpri-Chinchwad located?

Punjab

Gujarat

Maharashtra

Madhya Pradesh

2. China announced how much additional grant for WHO to fight against COVID-19?

USD 10 million

USD 20 million

USD 40 million

USD 30 million

3. Who won the Silver Bear for Best Actress at the Berlin International Film Festival?

Perry Niney

Saskia Rosendahl

Paula Beer

Mai Duong Kieu

4. India is looking forward to developing a new tactical ballistic missile with a range of how much?

100 km

150 km

200 km

250 km

5. Gita Ramjee, who recently died due to COVID-19 was an Indian origin Virologist based in which country?

South Africa

Italy

USA

UAE

6. Which high-resolution imaging satellite has recently been launched by ISRO?

World View 1

GeoEye-1

QuickBird

Cartosat-3

7. Which movie has been chosen as India's official entry to Oscars 2019?

Raees

Tubelight

Village Rockstars

Jagga Jasoos

8. What is India score in "Oxford COVID-19 Government Response Tracker"?

80

100

90

85

9. Who gets the additional charge of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC)?

Ramvilas Paswan

Kalraj Mishra

Jagat Prakash Nadda

Harsha Vardhan

10. Who has been appointed as Secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development?

Ajay Tirkey

Anita Karwal

Anand Kumar

Prasad Gupta

11. International Delegate's Day is observed on which date?

22 April

25 April

23 April

21 April

12. Which picture was created using DNA origami recently?

Cleopatra

Monalisa

Princess Elsa

Tajmahal

13. Which state became the first state to have video conferencing infrastructure in all its courts?

Punjab

Haryana

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

14. Iran launched its first military satellite into orbit. What is the name of the satellite?

Haniya

Noor

Heer

Aaira

15. Who won the Silver Bear for Best Director at the Berlin International Film Festival?

Kwon Hae Hyo

Hong Sang-Soo

Yoo Jun-sang

Ki Joobong

16. Which indigenous 180 km strike range air to ground missile has been newly launched by Indian firm JSR Dynamics?

Nirbhya

K101

Sanrakhan

Khagantak

17. Tony Lewis, who recently passed away, belongs to which game?

Cricket

Golf

Badminton

Hockey

18. What is the name of NASA's first electric aeroplane?

P-51 Mustang

X-57 Maxwell

B-52 Stratofortress

U-2 spy plane

19. Which Indian movie won the Toronto International film festival's prestigious 'Grolsch People's Choice Midnight Madness Award' 2018?

Gold

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Genius

Stree

20.Which E-commerce firm, has launched a health insurance policy on its platform covering COVID-19, in partnership with Digit Insurance under the name 'Digit Illness Group Insurance'?

Shopclues

Flipkart

Amazon

eBay

21. Which Union Minister launched the mobile app of (MHA) Grievances Redressal Mobile Application and Border Security Force (BSF)?

Ramvilas Paswan

Y.S. Chowdary

Rajnath Singh

Venkaiah Naidu

22. Who has been appointed as Secretary in the Economic Affairs Department?

Preeti Sudan

Tarun Bajaj

Ravi Mittal

Nath Sinha

23. The Supreme Court (SC) ruled that punishment for possessing banned drugs under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 will depend on the number of banned substances seized from the person. When was Supreme Court of India established?

1 October 1947

1 October 1957

1 October 1948

26 January 1950

24.Festival of India being organised in ______ from 31 August to 9 September 2017.

Italy

London

Brazil

New York

25. Khongjom Day is celebrated in which of the following states?

Assam

Mizoram

Manipur

Sikkim

26. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has cancelled how much debt owed by developing countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

$1 trillion

$4 trillion

$3 trillion

$2 trillion

27. Which of the following won the Golden Bear for Best Film at the Berlin International Film Festival?

There Is No Evil

Parasite

1917

Midway

28. Who is to assume charge as new Northern Command chief?

Satish Dua

YK Joshi

DeependraHooda

Nathu Singh

29. Rafael Gomez Nieto, who died recently, was a WWII liberator of which country?

England

Germany

Spain

USA

30. NASA has recently detected water vapours on which Jupiter's moon?

Europa

Ganymede

Callisto

Io

GK 2020 Answers

1. Under the Smart Cities Mission PCMC has set up a COVID-19 War Room at Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to track and monitor the COVID-19 situation in the city. In which of the following state Pimpri-Chinchwad located?

Answer- Maharashtra

2. China announced how much additional grant for WHO to fight against COVID-19?

Answer- USD 30 million

3. Who won the Silver Bear for Best Actress at the Berlin International Film Festival?

Answer- Paula Beer

4. India is looking forward to developing a new tactical ballistic missile with a range of how much?

Answer- 200 km

5. Gita Ramjee, who recently died due to COVID-19 was an Indian origin Virologist based in which country?

Answer- South Africa

6. Which high-resolution imaging satellite has recently been launched by ISRO?

Answer- Cartosat-3

7. Which movie has been chosen as India's official entry to Oscars 2019?

Answer- Village Rockstars

8. What is India score in "Oxford COVID-19 Government Response Tracker"?

Answer- 100

9. Who gets the additional charge of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC)?

Answer- Harsha Vardhan

10. Who has been appointed as Secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development?

Answer- Ajay Tirkey

11. International Delegate's Day is observed on which date?

Answer- 25 April

12. Which picture was created using DNA origami recently?

Answer- Monalisa

13. Which state became the first state to have video conferencing infrastructure in all its courts?

Answer- Uttar Pradesh

14. Iran launched its first military satellite into orbit. What is the name of the satellite?

Answer- Noor

15. Who won the Silver Bear for Best Director at the Berlin International Film Festival?

Answer- Hong Sang-Soo

16. Which indigenous 180 km strike range air to ground missile has been newly launched by Indian firm JSR Dynamics?

Answer- Khagantak

17. Tony Lewis, who recently passed away, belongs to which game?

Answer- Cricket

18. What is the name of NASA's first electric aeroplane?

Answer- X-57 Maxwell

19. Which Indian movie won the Toronto International film festival's prestigious 'Grolsch People's Choice Midnight Madness Award' 2018?

Answer- Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

20.Which E-commerce firm, has launched a health insurance policy on its platform covering COVID-19, in partnership with Digit Insurance under the name 'Digit Illness Group Insurance'?

Answer- Flipkart

21. Which Union Minister launched the mobile app of (MHA) Grievances Redressal Mobile Application and Border Security Force (BSF)?

Answer- Rajnath Singh

22. Who has been appointed as Secretary in the Economic Affairs Department?

Answer- Tarun Bajaj

23. The Supreme Court (SC) ruled that punishment for possessing banned drugs under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 will depend on the number of banned substances seized from the person. When was Supreme Court of India established?

Answer- 26 January 1950

24.Festival of India being organised in ______ from 31 August to 9 September 2017.

Answer- Brazil

25. Khongjom Day is celebrated in which of the following states?

Answer- Manipur

26. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has cancelled how much debt owed by developing countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- $1 trillion

27. Which of the following won the Golden Bear for Best Film at the Berlin International Film Festival?

Answer- There Is No Evil

28. Who is to assume charge as new Northern Command chief?

Answer- YK Joshi

29. Rafael Gomez Nieto, who died recently, was a WWII liberator of which country?

Answer- Spain

30.NASA has recently detected water vapours on which Jupiter's moon?

Answer- Europa

