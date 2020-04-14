Amazon Quiz Answers Today, April 14 2020: Amazon Alexa Eco Show Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for April 14 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Alexa Eco Show

There is an Alexa Eco Show that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest.
Question 1. ‘Operation Namaste’ is the initiative of which Indian armed force to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the country?
Answer 1: Indian Army
Question 2. Vidya Balan is playing the title role in an upcoming biopic based on which mathematician?
Answer 2: Shakuntala Devi
Question 3. Who among the following has developed a low-cost portable ventilator called ‘Prana-Vayu'?
Answer 3: IIT Roorkee
Question 4. Tony Lewis, who recently passed away, was the co-inventor of what used for settling weather-affected cricket matches?
Answer 4: Duckworth-Lewis Method
Question 5. Which of these tennis tournaments has been cancelled for the first time since World War II?
Answer 5: Wimbledon