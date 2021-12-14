Tool Drummer Danny Carey Released On Bond After Alleged Assault At Kansas City Airport

Danny Carey, the lead drummer of American rock band Tool, recently got arrested after an alleged assault at the Kansas City Airport. As per a report by TMZ, Danny Carey got into a physical dispute with a male employee inside the Airport terminal. As per the law enforcement sources, the airport police responded quickly to a report of a disturbance between two men inside the terminal. When the police got to the scene, they arrested Carey and took him to a nearby police station.

As per a video obtained by the news outlet, Tool's drummer Danny Carey was wearing a Chief's jersey when he was getting arrested. He also told the cops that he was Tool's drummer. However, the cops did not care about his position and pushed him against a glass wall and handcuffed him.

Danny Carey released on bond after the alleged assault

As per TMZ, Danny Carey is no longer in cops' custody. The drummer was released on a bond. However, the cops have reportedly forwarded the police complaint to get it reviewed by prosecutors and later, Carey can be charged with potential charges. The drummer can be charged up to $13,900 for getting into the alleged assault.

The drummer of the rock band was in his home state Kansas at the weekend to perform in the stands of the University of Kansas. The drummer performed with the band for the school's basketball game against the University of Missouri. While Danny was lucky enough for his home state as Kansas won the match, the unfortunate event at the airport must have spoiled his trip.

More about Danny Carey

The 60-year old drummer hails from Kansas and has been playing the drums for the rock band Tool ever since it was formed in the 1980s in Los Angeles.

Many considered Carey as the greatest drummer of all time. The drummer began playing the drums at an early age and after moving to Los Angeles in his young days, he began playing with Pigmy Love Circus. Apart from Tool, Danny Carey still plays the rums for smaller acts such as Zaum, Legend of the Seagullmen, Pigmy Love Circus and Volto.

Image: Twitter/@rhythmmagazine