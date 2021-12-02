As Britney Spears celebrates her 40th birthday, it will be a delight for her fans to learn more about the pop singer's lesser-known achievements and accolades in her career so far. Popularly known as pop-icon, Britney Spears is best known for her singing, songwriting and acting skills and she has sold over 100 million records worldwide with 70 Million in the USA.

Britney Spears songs are a massive hit among her fans some of which include And Then We Kiss, Better, From the Bottom of My Broken Heart, Get Back, Don't Let Me Be the Last to Know, Me Against The Music, Now That I Found You, Oops!... I Did It Again, What U See (Is What U Get), Trip to Your Heart, Toxic and numerous others.

Britney Spears lesser-known facts

As per the reports by IMDb, Britney Spears is the first woman to have four albums reaching on top of the American charts while she even became the first solo artist ever to have number one album and single on the Billboard charts at the same time with a debut.

On the other hand, not many of her fans know that she was Ranked 2nd in the 2001 FHM list of "100 Sexiest Women in the World" while Ranked 5th in the 2001 FHM Taiwan list in the same year. Contrary to that, she also topped the list of FHM Germany's annual survey for the "100 Unsexiest Women in the World" in 2005 and 2006.

In 2007, she was ranked 12th in Forbes magazine's "The 20 Richest Women in Entertainment" list, while revealing her net worth to be around $100 million.

While the fans love Britney Spears single titled '3,' from her album, The Singles Collection, they might not be aware of how it is the shortest title of any song reaching on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This song also made her the only non-American Idol artist in eleven years to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Spears even became the sixth user in the history of Twitter to earn 10 Million followers in 2011. Other celebrities to reach the mark in the same year included Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, President Barack Obama, Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian West.

(Image: AP)