Beyonce's Most Empowering Song Lyrics That Everyone Should Know

Pop singer Beyonce was recently in news for her interview with the Keeping up with the Kardashian fame Kris Jenner that made the internet fall in love with them. Beyonce spoke about her multiple miscarriages in her documentary Life Is But A Dream which made her fans go through her painful experience. She is married to rapper-singer Jay Z and has three children with him. Take a look at some of the most powerful lyrics of Beyonce:

Best Thing I Never Had

The song is similar to her older song Irreplaceable, throwing shade to her ex-lover and letting him know that she is better without him. The lyrics "You don't deserve my tears / I guess that's why they ain't there" is the dialogue one would use when they have been dumped or stood up in a long relationship. The lyrics are very powerful as they show the phase in a woman's life when she has moved on and kind of found herself again while in a bad relationship.

Hold up

The lyrics "What's worse, lookin' jealous or crazy? Jealous or crazy? Or like being walked all over lately, walked all over lately, I'd rather be crazy" from the song Hold up is all about women owning up to their feelings. The song shows a completely different take on the word crazy and how we connect women to the word when she does something according to her own will and going against the norms. With these lyrics, Beyonce gives in to her emotions and lets the world know that it's okay.

Pretty Hurts

The lyrics "Perfection is the disease of a nation" tells about the impossible and superficial beauty standards of the modelling and fashion world. Although things are changing and people's minds have become more open towards the concept of beauty, Beyonce is giving a message about the fact that beauty is subjective and should be accepted in all forms. It is widely regarded as one of Beyonce's most powerful lyrics.

Run the world

With the lyrics "We're smart enough to make these millions, Smart enough to bear these children, Then get back to business," Beyonce channels her feminist beliefs. She means when she says that women are smart enough to make money, bear children and then even get back to their careers as well. Beyonce is empowering women to be independent by showcasing examples of real women who are independent.

Beyonce's career in the music industry began as a part of the famous group, Destiny's Child. Destiny’s Child was a four-person singing group, consisting of Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Roberson. Together, the group has delivered several successful songs like No No No, Say my name, and Bills Bills Bills. The latter song established Beyonce as the voice of Destiny's Child.

