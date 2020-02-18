Top Elvis Presley Songs That You Need To Tune Into Right Away

Elvis Presley is considered as one of the icons in popular music. He was often called ‘King of Rock and Roll’ by fans for his contributions to music. He is one of the best-selling artists of all time. Elvis Presley has won a total of three Grammy Awards to date including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. In addition to being a singer, Elvis Presley was highly popular for his good looks too. With all that said, here is a list of some of the best Elvis Presley songs that you must check out:

Best songs of Elvis Presley

1. Suspicious Minds

Suspicious Minds is considered to be one of the most notable hits in Elvis Presley’s career. This song traced the problems that the singer was facing with his then-wife Priscilla. The song looked at Elvis Presley’s disappointments majorly focusing on his shortcomings as a husband. The song quickly went on to become a regular at almost all of his live shows.

2. If I Can Dream

Elvis Presley released this hit single just two months after Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. He made this song with incredible passion that was just so visible throughout the song. It was the final song of Presley's 1968 Comeback Special. Many artists even today think that the song is one of the greatest vocal performances of Presley.

3. Can’t Help Falling in Love

This iconic song is heard by many even today and is considered to be one of the greatest love songs. The song was featured in Presley's 1961 film Blue Hawaii. Since then numerous artists and bands have tried to come up with their version of the song but almost nothing can beat Elvis Presley’s soothing vocals.

