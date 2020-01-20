Top Eminem Lyrics That Prove He Is One Of The Best Songwriters Of All Time

Eminem is considered one of the greatest American rappers of the 21st century. Fans from all across the globe go crazy for his songs and live concerts. He started his career in music with his debut album, Infinite. After that, he did quite a few pop songs and collaborations and received fame with multiple albums and films. Some of his most prominent films include The Wash, Funny People, The Interview, Entourage, etc. Some of Eminem's songs include Lose Yourself, Love the way you lie, Without me, Venom and more. Listed below are some of Eminem's lyrics that prove he is the most clever penner:

Eminem's songs and powerful lyrics

1) Love The Way You Lie

Eminem's song, Love the way you lie was a great collaboration with singer Rihanna. This song was very well received by the fans and one can see from the lyrics how deep the meaning of the song is. The song came out in 2010 and was a huge sensation back then. Check out the lyrics below.

"I can't tell you what it really is

I can only tell you what it feels like

And right now there's a steel knife, in my windpipe

I can't breathe, but I still fight, while I can fight......"

2) Beautiful

This is another popular song by Eminem. The lyrics are just as beautiful as his voice. Eminem shows his love and passion for the song. The song takes one on a journey of finding true love and owning it. The lyrics are stated below:

"In my shoes, just to see

What it'd be like, to be me

I'll be you, let's trade shoes

Just to see what I'd be like to…"

3) Lose Yourself

This is another great song by Eminem. The song showcases his feelings and the video is breathtaking. This is one of Eminem's most popular songs and the lyrics are simply relatable. The lyrics are stated below.

"You better lose yourself in the music, the moment

You own it, you better never let it go

You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow

This opportunity comes once in a lifetime you better…"

