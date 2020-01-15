Eminem Net Worth And Other Facts About One Of The Richest Rappers Of The World

Eminem, born Marshall Bruce Mathers III AKA Slimy Shady, is an American songwriter, rapper, record producer and an actor. Apart from this, hе hаѕ also bееn dеѕсrіbеd аѕ оnе оf thе grеаtеѕt hір-hор аrtіѕtѕ оf аll tіmе, оnе оf thе grеаtеѕt rарреrѕ оf аll tіmе аnd was lіѕtеd іn Rоllіng Ѕtоnе lіѕt оf 100 grеаtеѕt аrtіѕtѕ оf аll tіmе аt number 83. Here are a few more interesting facts and his net worth of Eminem you might not have known.

Eminem Net Worth

Eminem is without a doubt the most successful hip hop artist of all time. When he first started battle rapping in Detroit, he was subject to a lot of racial hate, being one of the only white rappers to be performing at the shows. Another issue that Eminem suffered from when we were younger, was being bullied at school. He moved around a lot as a child, and as a result, struggled to make friends with people. Eminem’s success story is phenomenal, considering he has become the richest white rapper in the world and was responsible for changing the game entirely. This year, Eminem’s net worth is $230 million, placing him at 6th on this list of the richest rappers in the world.

First Album and Commercial Success

His early work with Dr Dre led to the release of "The Slim Shady LP," an album that received critical claim and that would go on to sell millions of copies. Although popular, the album was heavily criticised for its violent, misogynistic, and homophobic lyrics. This criticism would continue to dog Eminem throughout his career. The release of the Marshall Mathers LP in 2000 would elevate Eminem to the highest tier of commercial and critical success.

The album was the fastest-selling rap album in history, shipping over 1.7 million copies within a week of being released. It would go on to become the highest-selling rap record of all time, shipping an estimated 35 million copies worldwide. The album has now established itself in the rap canon and is frequently listed as one of the greatest albums of its generation by Time, Rolling Stone, Complex, and Pitchfork.

