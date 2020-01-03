Travis Scott On Kylie Jenner After Split: I Love Her And Will Always Do

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner made major headlines back in October 2019 when the news of them breaking up went viral. The two are parents to their one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster who will soon turn two in February 2020. The couple dated for two years before splitting up eventually. Now, Travis Scott has opened up about his current views on Kylie Jenner.

Also read: Travis Scott's cryptic Instagram story might be a reply to Kylie's recent pics

Travis Scott's views on Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott was speaking with a leading magazine in the USA where he talked about his current stance when it comes to Kylie Jenner. Travis stated that he and Kylie Jenner came up with the name Stormi together. He added furthermore that he loves Stormi's mother i.e Kylie Jenner and will always continue to do so. The Antidote singer Travis Scott and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star welcomed their daughter on February 1, 2018 and ever since then, Travis has been very vocal about his daughter being one of the most important aspects of his life along with Kylie Jenner.

Also read: Here's what Kim Kardashian knows about Kylie Jenner-Travis Scott's relationship status

The rapper added that he has been spending a lot of time with his family and with his daughter, Stormi. He feels that being a father is better than what he thought it would be like. Travis believes that Stormi is one of the best human beings he knows. Travis Scott feels that Stormi is like his best friend and she makes his life a little bit easier. Stormi has been inspiring him and surprising him with the way she thinks.

Also read: Kylie Jenner spotted wearing ex Travis Scott’s 'Astroworld' sweatsuit; see pictures

Also read: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott to spend Christmas together, here is the reason why

Also read: Kylie Jenner spends Thanksgiving with ex-husband Travis Scott! Watch video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.