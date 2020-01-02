BTS And Post Malone Welcome The New Year With A Cosy Group Hug, The ARMY Is Crazy

Korean boy-band BTS and Post Malone ended the decade and welcomed the New Year with a group hug onstage. On New Year's Eve, BTS and Post Malone shared a group hug at the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest. Here is a glimpse of the sweetest end of the decade:

BTS welcomes Post Malone into a group hug

The viral video featured footage where the Korean boy-band embraced the rapper in a group hug on New Year’s eve. The video is making rounds on the internet and media worldwide. In the video, the rapper then walked over to the group who welcomed him into the cosy group hug onstage. Both BTS and Post Malone took the stage and rocked it while having thousands of fans in attendance who were cheering and dancing. Post Malone, who headlined the show performed some of the hits like Circles and Congratulations. He also featured on the last year’s show with a performance from Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn.

Please :( Hoseok saw Post Malone was alone during the ball drop, made eye contact and him and Namjoon let him join their tradition group hug :( BTS are such nice people :( pic.twitter.com/Edg0JqAepM — ✰ (@mygbebe) January 1, 2020

On the other hand, BTS co-ordinated in similar black and white looks. They entertained the audience with their chart-topping numbers, including Make It Right and Boy With Luv. The K-Pop sensations put on an electric 8-minute routine that certainly did not disappoint the fans. BTS joined the 48th annual show after they first appeared in 2017 where they performed a medley of hits on the West Coast. The Post Malone fans and the BTS ARMY were swooning all over the hug of the artists on New Year’s Eve.

More about BTS

The Bangtan Boys, who are popularly known among the fans as BTS are a Korean Boy band that formed in Seoul in the year 2013. The Korean Boy Band features seven artists and the septet co-writes and produces much of their work. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin V and Jungkook are the members of the seven-member hip-hip group from South Korea.

More about Post Malone

Austin Richard Post, who is better known by his stage name Post Malone is an American singer, rapper and songwriter. Post Malone gained prominence for exploring a variety of genres including pop, rap, hip-hop, and rock. Some of his notable works include Congratulations, Circles and Sunflower.

