Travis Barker Tests Positive For COVID-19, Musician Confirms Via Social Media Post

It seems like Travis Barker is going through a rough patch in his life in terms of his heath. Just two months after being hospitalised for a 'serve life-threatening' pancreatitis, the 46-year-old American musician is now dealing with COVID-19. Recently, Barker took to his social media handle and revealed to his fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Travis Barker tests COVID positive

On Friday, Travis Barker headed to his Instagram handle and shared a post where he is seen playing with drum sticks in a dimly-lit room while being bare-bodied. Sharing the snap of himself, Barker revealed in the caption that he has contracted COVID-19. The drummer wrote, "Covid sucks I’d rather be playing drums."

Take a look at the post:

As soon as the post came online, fans jumped into the comments section and prayed for Travis' speedy recovery. One of the users wrote, "I hope you feel better soon! You, Kourt, and the kids are in my prayers. Sending my love to you all." while another wrote, "Hope you r better soon."

For the unversed, on the work front, Barker was earlier spotted performing with Machine Gun Kelly for the last leg of his Mainstream Sellout Tour, which was set to conclude in October.

More about Travis Barker's hospitalisation

Earlier in July, Barker was rushed to the hospital after he complained of excruciating pain while having dinner. He shared his health update with a note on Instagram that read, “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very very grateful that with the intensive treatment I am currently much better(sic).”