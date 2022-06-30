Travis Barker’s Children Thank Fans For 'love & Prayers' Amid Drummer's Hospitalization

Famed American musician Travis Barker was hospitalised recently following a pain caused by pancreatitis, with glimpses of him being rushed to the hospital sending fans into a state of shock. Following Travis' hospitalisation, his children thanked the fans for sending immense love and prayers for his speedy recovery, adding that all this is 'appreciated'. According to ET, the Blink-182 drummer was spotted being rolled on a stretcher after suffering a medical emergency with his wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side.

Travis Barker’s children thank fans for love and prayers amid his hospitalization

Taking to her Instagram story, 16-year-old Alabama dropped a picture of her dad's hand next to her and wrote, "Thank you guys for all the prayers and love, I appreciate you & love all of you." On the other hand, Atiana mentioned via social media, "Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time. It is heard, felt and appreciated." Take a look.

Following Barker's hospitalisation, a source told ET that the drummer complained of intense pain in his abdomen following which he rang 911 and went to the hospital. "Travis was sick and had intense pain in his abdomen and it really concerned him and Kourtney. They called 911 and he was rushed to the hospital. After speaking with Travis and running several tests, doctors said Travis is suffering from pancreatitis," the insider mentioned. Latest reports have also stated that the inflammation of the pancreas led to several symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and intense stomach ache.

Amid his health scare, the drummer also posted a cryptic message that read 'God Save Me'. At the time of his hospitalization in Los Angeles, Barker's son Landon Asher Barker was in New York, where he joined Machine Gun Kelly on stage to perform their track Die in California.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TRAVISBARKER)