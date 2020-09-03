Travis Scott-McDonald's Collab Meal Images Surface Online; Read Details

Travis Scott announced about collaborating with McDonald’s, although it wasn’t sure what the collaboration will include. But there is some information out now -- the meal will contain a Quarter Pounder burger called the “Travis Scott Sandwich” which will have Applewood bacon, mustard, ketchup, sautéed onions, pickles, lettuce, two slices of cheese, and BBQ sauce, with a side of medium fries and a fountain drink. Here are more details on the collaboration.

Travis Scott's collaboration meal

It was revealed from a leaked memo last month that Morgan Stanley, McDonald’s US chief marketing executive, finds Travis Scott to be one of the big celebrities who is a true fan of the food and brand. Travis Scott-McDonald's collab meal is expected to come out next month. Here's an Instagram post about the collab.

Fans are hyped about this collab and are eager for it to launch and are also praising Travis Scott for this fun deal with the food chain brand. Scott is still one of the most celebrated artists worldwide. The collab has got fans pumped to the point where there are vegetarians who want to get the meal. @WhoIsUno on Twitter said - "Travis Scott got his own sandwich at McDonald's mans dont stop working,"

Travis Scott's upcoming album

Last month there were speculations about Travis Scott’s upcoming album title. Scoot sent out a letter to fans as he celebrated the 2-year anniversary of Astroworld, last month, which hinted that his upcoming album might be named Utopia. The rapper also shared a post in July which was captioned, 'Utopia'. DJ Chase B denied this speculation and said that the rapper is working on the album but that isn’t what it will be named.

Travis Scott's latest work

Fans are eagerly waiting for Scott’s fourth studio album. The singer-songwriter also had a No.1 album back in May called The Scotts, which was a single with singer Kid Cudi. The album was named after the duo’s own group called The Scotts. This was also a big deal for Kid Cudi as it marked his first No.1 song. In December 2019, Scott launched a compilation album JackBoys which had songs performed with his Cactus Jack record label members.

