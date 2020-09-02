Who Is Usher's Girlfriend? Read To Know About The Singer's Lady Love

The 41-year-old American musical heartthrob Usher Raymond is going to be a father for the third time. Fans are thrilled upon learning that Usher Raymond and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea are expecting their first baby together. Neither Usher nor Jenn have revealed anything about the pregnancy on their social media handles. The pair has also remained very private about their new relationship, despite being photographed together multiple times since 2019. Read on to find out, “Who is Jenn Goicoechea?”

Usher and Jenn Goicoechea spotted together

According to a report on Cheatsheet, Usher and Jenn had first sparked rumours about their romance in October 2019, when they were spotted backstage at the Hollywood Bowl concert. The report further suggests that, in December 2019, Usher and Jenn Goicoechea were spotted together again, this time at “P. Diddy” Combs’ 50th birthday at his Holmby Hills mansion. In early 2020, the pair attended several A-list Award shows and events together as well.

Who is Jenn Goicoechea?

Usher’s girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea also has a musical career like him. The 37-year-old is a record executive, who is currently working as the Vice President of A&R at Epic Records. The company reportedly represents a range of big-name artists, including Travis Scott, Mariah Carey, Meghan Trainor, and Camilla Cabello. Before kicking off her career in the music industry, Jenn worked for the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP), a not-for-profit performance rights organisation.

Details about how romance between Usher and Jenn was sparked remain ambiguous. However, given that both celebrities are from the music industry, it is likely that they must have crossed paths as a result of their musical work. In December 2016, Jenn Goicoechea had posted a photo of her and Usher on her Instagram page.

However, Usher was still married to his former wife Grace Miguel then. The couple parted ways in 2018 and have no children together. However, Usher has two sons, Naviyd Ely Raymond and Usher Raymond V, from his previous marriage with fashion stylist Tameka Foster.

According to a report on Rolling Out, Jen has an Italian heritage from her mother’s side but her father is Puerto Rican. She had grown up in Miami. She started her career early on while working with her mother Barbara Goicoechea, who is a production manager for Act Productions. Aside from English Jenn also speaks Spanish fluently.

Jenn Goicoechea Instagram

Jenn has over 14,000 followers on her Instagram handle. She frequently posts pictures of herself in different locations. Here are some of the best picots from Jenn’s Instagram handle.

